As India and Australia gear up for the 2nd Test of the Border-Gavaskar trophy, to be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, both Pat Cummins and Rohit Sharma are being challenged with selection issues. With the Indian captain has only a couple of issues to take care of, his Aussie counterpart has plenty of spots to look after.

After being beaten easily by India by innings and 132 runs in the first Test, Australia will look to bounce back in the second Test that gets underway at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday, February 17. Both captains have their own set of dilemmas. Indian captain Rohit Sharma has to decide who will open with him — vice-captain KL Rahul or the in-form Shubhman Gill. His counterpart has more worries to cope with.

Whats happened till now... Quick recap

Ahead of the start of the series in Nagpur, all talks were around "spin-friendly" pitches that would have been specially curated for the visitors as India seek to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy. Although the pitch in Nagpur did assist spinners -- three spinners claimed 5-wicket hauls in the match -- it was not deemed unplayable as India posted 400 in the only innings the team batted.

Australian batters on the other hand succumbed to the spin of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin and could manage scores of 171 and 91 in their two outings.

Selection nightmares for Cummins

Australian captain Pat Cummins has several selection dilemmas ahead of him as he looks to finalize the team for the Delhi Test match. Australia's problems begin right at the top with questions being asked about David Warner's repeated selection in the team despite a poor run of form.

Warner was dismissed on 1 and 10. The 36-year-old opening stalwart batting record in overseas Tests isn't flattering with the southpaw accumulating 2,994 runs at a modest average of 33.64. In India, it drops further to 22.88.

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting, last week, dropped hints hint to his country's selectors that they revisit Warner's place in the playing XI. Now ahead of the second Test, Australia may replace struggling Warner with off-spin all-rounder Travis Head.

"Sources close to the Australian team confirmed those discussions were continuing after Warner's double failure in the first Test," reported the Sydney Morning Herald.

The Australian camp will also be anxious about the fitness of all-rounder Cameron Green and pacers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. The three players sat out of the Nagpur Test. While Green and Starc are recovering from their finger injuries, Hazlewood sat out from the series opener with an Achilles niggle in his left leg.

Due to injuries to the three players, the team missed a genuine all-rounder in Nagpur and had to select a relatively inexperienced Scott Boland as the second fast bowler to partner Cummins. Boland, with his showing in the series opener, did his credentials no harm and is again in the reckoning for the second match too.

Cummins selection headaches continue with the team's spin department too. Young off-spinner Todd Murphy, who made a stellar Test debut in Nagpur has to be a guaranteed pick. That leaves veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon who was off-colour in Nagpur and returned with poor figures of 1/126 from the match.

Lyon has not been in top form in recent matches and has only been able to claim 22 wickets from the previous six Test appearances. Lyon's place in the team could go to left-arm off-spinner Ashton Agar, who warmed the benches in Nagpur.

Meanwhile legspinner Mitchell Swepson is returning to Australia for the birth of his first child and left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann has been summoned to fill Swepson's void. Kuhnemann or Agar could be reckoning for a place with the media reports suggesting that Australia are in search of a left-arm spinner and replicate the kind of success that Jadeja got with the ball.

India's own selection issues

The India camp, on the other hand, will be a bit relaxed after notching a comfortable win in Nagpur. However, there are a couple of selection issues that Indian skipper Rohit Sharma needs to tackle too.

The first and most important selection issue is that of KL Rahul. Rahul, who is Rohit's deputy for the series. The batsman has been heavily critisised in social media and by some experts for this lack of form and a case has been made for the inform Shubhman Gill to take his spot.

Rahul came in for harsh criticism from former India medium pacer Venkatesh Prasad who claimed the opener's selection was based on favouritism.

"Rahul's selection is not based on performance but favouritism. Has been consistently inconsistent and for someone who has been around for 8 years not converted potential into performances," Prasad wrote from his verified Twitter account.

He further labelled Rahul's Test statistics -- a Test average of 34.07 in 46 games, as ordinary and suggested that Ashwin could be elevated as the vice-captain.

Another selection quandary for Rohit is to choose between Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer for the place of a middle-order batsman. Ahead of the series, Iyer got injured and missed the Nagpur Test. In Iyer's absence, Suryakumar got to make his Test debut. But India's recent T20 superstar failed to grab his Test debut opportunity as he was out on just 8. With Iyer declared fit for the second Test, SKY could slip out of the playing XI.

The stakes are high

At Delhi, Australia will be playing to keep their chances of getting back the coveted Border-Gavaskar trophy. With the team already 0-1 down in the four-match series, another loss will end Australia's chances to get the trophy back, which has been away from them for over five years now. India have a lot at stake as a win in the Delhi Test will help the team take a big step towards the ICC World Test Championship final.

Match time:

The match gets underway at 9.30 AM IST.

Where to watch the match and live stream

The Border-Gavaskar trophy is being broadcast live and exclusively by the Star Sports network. The match can also be live-streamed via the Disney+Hotstar app.