IND vs AUS LIVE: After 1 overs,Australia 4/0 ( David Warner 0 , Usman Khawaja 0)
A lively start to the Test as Shami got the last delivery of the over swing back in sharply as Warner looked to defend. But the ball caught on the front pad as the Indian players appealed. The umpire raised his finger to declare Warner OUT. The Australian opener took the review and the review showed that there was an inside edge and that inside edge saved Warner. The ball is swinging both ways in the opening minutes of the Test.
The 10 Indian players give a guard of honour for Cheteshwar Pujara as they get ready to take the field. Pujara gets cheer from his teammates as the team gets in a huddle. After a short team chat, the Indian players take their respective places on the field. Former opener Gautam Gambhir rings the bell to signal the start of play. Outwalk the Australian opening pair of David Warner and Usman Khawaja.
Here is what Cheteshwar Pujara said after receiving his 100th Test cap from Sunil Gavaskar.
Cheteshwar Pujara: It is an honour to receive this cap from you, legends like you have inspired me (On getting the cap from Sunny G). I wanted to play for India as a youngster but I never thought I'd get to 100 Test matches. Test cricket is the ultimate format for me, it challenges you just like life. To all the youngsters, I'd encourage y'all to work hard to play Test cricket for India. I'd like to thank my wife, my family, everyone in BCCI and all my teammates who've supported me throughout this journey.
Cheteshwar Pujara becomes 13th Indian Test cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, and Virender Sehwag to complete a century of Test matches.
While presenting Pujara his 100th Test cap, Sunil Gavaskar hoped that Pujara becomes the first Indian to hit a century in his 100th Test appearance.
IND vs AUS, 2nd Test Teams:
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj
Rohit Sharma, India captain, at IND vs AUS, 2nd Test Toss: We'd have batted first as well. The pitch is dry, but I think the application we showed last game put the toss away from the game. You just have to come out and play good cricket, and that's been the chat in the group to not worry about the toss. We are all thrilled for him, his family is here as well. 100 Test matches isn't easy, there have been plenty of ups and downs in his career. One change for us - Shreyas Iyer is in for Surya.
Pat Cummins, Australian captain, at IND vs AUS 2nd Test Toss: We'll bat first. The middle looks like there's grass but bare at both ends. Plenty of turn there, will be a good Test. Cam Green and Mitch Starc aren't playing, but we've got Travis Head coming in for Renshaw, and Matthew Kuhnemann makes his debut.
India vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 1 Pitch Report
First reaction is it looks better than the first Test. It is a two-faced pitch which looks good in the centre but changes as you come closer to the stumps, that's where the spinners will be effective. It looks like a Day 3 wicket right now with big cracks already, right in the zone for the spinners. The groundsmen though say it is unlikely to break up. It is a very dry wicket, so don't be surprised if the seamers come into play early.
IND vs AUS LIVE: Top-order worries remain as India eye another big win in Pujara's 100th Test
KL Rahul's prolonged run of failures remains a worry but India will still start as overwhelming favourites for another three-day finish when they take on Australia in the second Test here from Friday.
The match will be one of Indian cricket's understated warrior Cheteshwar Pujara's 100th Test, a feat achieved after 13 years of sweat and toil.
While Pujara would like to savour the momentous personal milestone with a 20th Test ton, one can't but paper over the concerns around India's top-order.
Save skipper Rohit Sharma, who was regal in attack and classical in defence during his hundred on a slow turner in Nagpur, the others failed to get going in the opener. Besides Rahul, the list of strugglers includes the peerless Virat Kohli and, to an extent, Pujara.
Kohli is leaving no stone unturned to up the ante while facing the spinners. Round two of Kohli versus Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy could be equally enticing.
Rahul and his woes ============ Time is running out for Rahul as Virat Kohli's heir apparent, Shubman Gill, is waiting in the wings despite being in prime form.
Having wasted so many opportunities in his 46-Test career with a below par average of 34, it will be interesting to see what call is taken by the Indian team management if the 30-year-old Karnataka man endures another failure before the squad for the last two Tests is announced.
With Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja putting enormous pressure on the Australians during the hosts' comprehensive innings win in Nagpur, one can confidently say that another slow turner will greet the visitors at the Ferozshah Kotla.
Unless Australia bat out of their skin, they won't even be able to stretch it to the fifth day.
The Ferozshah Kotla tracks, after the initial moisture dries up, turn as dead as a dodo.
India head coach Rahul Dravid had no hesitation in admitting that in the recent past, it has been the middle-order troika of Ravindra Jadeja, the now-injured Rishabh Pant and the fit-again Shreyas Iyer that has bailed the team out on most occasions.
Even in the opening Test, it was left to the duo of Axar Patel and Jadeja to out-bat Australia.
The Kotla pitch promises to be a touch slower than Jamtha, and hence, the Indian batters need to follow their skipper's template and employ a judicious blend of attack with defence.
With shorter boundary on one side, Australia skipper Pat Cummins will be wary of bringing in Nathan Lyon from the Old Pavilion end, as the leg side boundary would be barely 60 metres.
Shreyas Iyer or one more game for SKY ======================== Shreyas Iyer has completed his rehab after suffering a lower back injury and as per the current team management's convention, any player who was performing before getting injured would get his place back in the playing XI.
Dravid, in fact, said that "if Iyer is able to take workload of five-day Test, he will walk into the side".
If anyone knows Dravid, the operatives are always between the lines.
Iyer hasn't played competitive cricket for more than 30 days and will it be risky to throw him straight into a Test match even before checking his match fitness? That's a tricky call.
In the case of Surya, more than being Iyer's replacement, India is looking at him replicating Pant's cavalier approach in the middle-order as Kona Bharat is more of a keeper who can also bat decently.
Will Warner get another chance =================== David Warner's lean patch in Test matches has been a matter of concern for Australia. The manner in which Mohammed Shami sent his off stump cartwheeling didn't make for a pretty picture and whether he gets another chance remains to be seen.
Having already brought in an additional left arm spinner in Matt Kuhneman in the squad, it will also be interesting to see whether Australia decide to go with three tweakers.
Mitchell Starc, if fit, could replace Scott Boland as the Kotla pitch, with no tangible help off the surface, could seriously dent the confidence of the burly Victorian.
Teams: India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk).
Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscombe, Nathan Lyon, Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Lance Morris, Mitchell Swepson, Todd Murphy, Josh Hazlewood (unavailable), Cameron Green (unavailable), Mitchell Starc (from 2nd Test).
India vs Australia 2nd Test LIVE: Australia desperately seek allrounder Cameron Green boost to level series v India
NEW DELHI: Australia captain Pat Cummins expects another trial by spin in the second test against India but finds himself grappling with selection dilemmas as he tries to lock in the playing XI for the match in New Delhi beginning on Friday.
World number one Australia succumbed to an innings defeat inside three days of the opening test in Nagpur where Indian spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin wreaked havoc on a turning track.
Left-arm quick Mitchell Starc and all-rounder Cameron Green missed the opener with finger injuries but are on the mend.
Green's return would allow Australia to harness uncapped Matt Kuhnemann with Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy in a three-pronged spin attack at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.
"Having a right-hander helps and him providing our fifth bowling option also helps," Cummins told reporters of Green's possible return.
"He's a big player, it certainly helps the team function well from batting and bowling.
"You have got to be able to perform as well, he's still coming back from that injury, and he's only had a couple of sessions where he's catching with a hard ball.
"He had a really good session yesterday but we'll see how he pulls up."
Scott Boland may retain the second quick's place, alongside Cummins, even if Starc regains full fitness.
"I think there's a conversation," Cummins said.
"We'll work that out by the end of today, I hope.
"He's one of the world's premier bowlers in these types of conditions. We'll see," Cummins said of Starc.
He also threw his weight behind opener David Warner, who managed scores of one and 10 in Nagpur.
"When he puts the pressure back to opposition, he is pretty hard to bowl to," Cummins said.
"He knows that. I'm sure it'll be part of his planning."
Home batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, who will be playing his 100th test on Friday, said India would go all out to maintain their winning streak and seal their place in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) in June.
"I'm really excited to play my 100th test but we are playing an important series," Pujara told reporters.
"Hopefully, we win this test match and move on and win another test match which will ensure we qualify for the WTC finals."
"My dream is to win that WTC final for the team."