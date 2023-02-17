IND vs AUS, 2nd Test Teams:
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj
Rohit Sharma, India captain, at IND vs AUS, 2nd Test Toss: We'd have batted first as well. The pitch is dry, but I think the application we showed last game put the toss away from the game. You just have to come out and play good cricket, and that's been the chat in the group to not worry about the toss. We are all thrilled for him, his family is here as well. 100 Test matches isn't easy, there have been plenty of ups and downs in his career. One change for us - Shreyas Iyer is in for Surya.
Pat Cummins, Australian captain, at IND vs AUS 2nd Test Toss: We'll bat first. The middle looks like there's grass but bare at both ends. Plenty of turn there, will be a good Test. Cam Green and Mitch Starc aren't playing, but we've got Travis Head coming in for Renshaw, and Matthew Kuhnemann makes his debut.
India vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 1 Pitch Report
First reaction is it looks better than the first Test. It is a two-faced pitch which looks good in the centre but changes as you come closer to the stumps, that's where the spinners will be effective. It looks like a Day 3 wicket right now with big cracks already, right in the zone for the spinners. The groundsmen though say it is unlikely to break up. It is a very dry wicket, so don't be surprised if the seamers come into play early.
IND vs AUS LIVE: Top-order worries remain as India eye another big win in Pujara's 100th Test
KL Rahul's prolonged run of failures remains a worry but India will still start as overwhelming favourites for another three-day finish when they take on Australia in the second Test here from Friday.
The match will be one of Indian cricket's understated warrior Cheteshwar Pujara's 100th Test, a feat achieved after 13 years of sweat and toil.
While Pujara would like to savour the momentous personal milestone with a 20th Test ton, one can't but paper over the concerns around India's top-order.
Save skipper Rohit Sharma, who was regal in attack and classical in defence during his hundred on a slow turner in Nagpur, the others failed to get going in the opener. Besides Rahul, the list of strugglers includes the peerless Virat Kohli and, to an extent, Pujara.
Kohli is leaving no stone unturned to up the ante while facing the spinners. Round two of Kohli versus Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy could be equally enticing.
Rahul and his woes ============ Time is running out for Rahul as Virat Kohli's heir apparent, Shubman Gill, is waiting in the wings despite being in prime form.
Having wasted so many opportunities in his 46-Test career with a below par average of 34, it will be interesting to see what call is taken by the Indian team management if the 30-year-old Karnataka man endures another failure before the squad for the last two Tests is announced.
With Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja putting enormous pressure on the Australians during the hosts' comprehensive innings win in Nagpur, one can confidently say that another slow turner will greet the visitors at the Ferozshah Kotla.
Unless Australia bat out of their skin, they won't even be able to stretch it to the fifth day.
The Ferozshah Kotla tracks, after the initial moisture dries up, turn as dead as a dodo.
India head coach Rahul Dravid had no hesitation in admitting that in the recent past, it has been the middle-order troika of Ravindra Jadeja, the now-injured Rishabh Pant and the fit-again Shreyas Iyer that has bailed the team out on most occasions.
Even in the opening Test, it was left to the duo of Axar Patel and Jadeja to out-bat Australia.
The Kotla pitch promises to be a touch slower than Jamtha, and hence, the Indian batters need to follow their skipper's template and employ a judicious blend of attack with defence.
With shorter boundary on one side, Australia skipper Pat Cummins will be wary of bringing in Nathan Lyon from the Old Pavilion end, as the leg side boundary would be barely 60 metres.
Shreyas Iyer or one more game for SKY ======================== Shreyas Iyer has completed his rehab after suffering a lower back injury and as per the current team management's convention, any player who was performing before getting injured would get his place back in the playing XI.
Dravid, in fact, said that "if Iyer is able to take workload of five-day Test, he will walk into the side".
If anyone knows Dravid, the operatives are always between the lines.
Iyer hasn't played competitive cricket for more than 30 days and will it be risky to throw him straight into a Test match even before checking his match fitness? That's a tricky call.
In the case of Surya, more than being Iyer's replacement, India is looking at him replicating Pant's cavalier approach in the middle-order as Kona Bharat is more of a keeper who can also bat decently.
Will Warner get another chance =================== David Warner's lean patch in Test matches has been a matter of concern for Australia. The manner in which Mohammed Shami sent his off stump cartwheeling didn't make for a pretty picture and whether he gets another chance remains to be seen.
Having already brought in an additional left arm spinner in Matt Kuhneman in the squad, it will also be interesting to see whether Australia decide to go with three tweakers.
Mitchell Starc, if fit, could replace Scott Boland as the Kotla pitch, with no tangible help off the surface, could seriously dent the confidence of the burly Victorian.
Teams: India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk).
Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscombe, Nathan Lyon, Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Lance Morris, Mitchell Swepson, Todd Murphy, Josh Hazlewood (unavailable), Cameron Green (unavailable), Mitchell Starc (from 2nd Test).
India vs Australia 2nd Test LIVE: Australia desperately seek allrounder Cameron Green boost to level series v India
NEW DELHI: Australia captain Pat Cummins expects another trial by spin in the second test against India but finds himself grappling with selection dilemmas as he tries to lock in the playing XI for the match in New Delhi beginning on Friday.
World number one Australia succumbed to an innings defeat inside three days of the opening test in Nagpur where Indian spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin wreaked havoc on a turning track.
Left-arm quick Mitchell Starc and all-rounder Cameron Green missed the opener with finger injuries but are on the mend.
Green's return would allow Australia to harness uncapped Matt Kuhnemann with Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy in a three-pronged spin attack at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.
"Having a right-hander helps and him providing our fifth bowling option also helps," Cummins told reporters of Green's possible return.
"He's a big player, it certainly helps the team function well from batting and bowling.
"You have got to be able to perform as well, he's still coming back from that injury, and he's only had a couple of sessions where he's catching with a hard ball.
"He had a really good session yesterday but we'll see how he pulls up."
Scott Boland may retain the second quick's place, alongside Cummins, even if Starc regains full fitness.
"I think there's a conversation," Cummins said.
"We'll work that out by the end of today, I hope.
"He's one of the world's premier bowlers in these types of conditions. We'll see," Cummins said of Starc.
He also threw his weight behind opener David Warner, who managed scores of one and 10 in Nagpur.
"When he puts the pressure back to opposition, he is pretty hard to bowl to," Cummins said.
"He knows that. I'm sure it'll be part of his planning."
Home batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, who will be playing his 100th test on Friday, said India would go all out to maintain their winning streak and seal their place in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) in June.
"I'm really excited to play my 100th test but we are playing an important series," Pujara told reporters.
"Hopefully, we win this test match and move on and win another test match which will ensure we qualify for the WTC finals."
"My dream is to win that WTC final for the team."
IND vs AUS 2nd Test LIVE: Australian spinners struggling with low bounce, admits captain Pat Cummins
New Delhi: Spinner Nathan Lyon and company's effectiveness on Indian tracks has been curtailed because of low carry as they are used to bowling on bouncy Australian pitches, conceded skipper Pat Cummins on Thursday.
Though Australia's young Test debutant spinner Todd Murphy took seven wickets, Nathan Lyon could manage just one even as Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja ran through the visitors' batting lineup to help India win the Nagpur Test by an innings and 132 runs.
Lyon bowled 49 overs in the opening Test with only Suryakumar Yadav's wicket to show for his efforts.
Cummins said that his spin unit is still adjusting to the changes.
"It's an adjustment. Even the last game we saw a lot of around the wicket bowling, whereas in Australia it's mainly over-the-wicket bowling. The close catchers don't feel like the ball is going to pop up as much when there isn't much bounce. It is bit of an adjustment," Cummins said on the eve of the second Test here.
"Using side-spinners, just changing up your angles a bit more. All those things come into a bit more. I think the bowlers did a really good job, both spinners (in the) last game (in Nagpur). It's a bit of an adjustment but in some ways it doesn't get any better." Tracks in western India are predominantly made with red soil, while up north it is black soil. While the colour of the soil had changed, Cummins feels the nature of the pitch will not change a lot.
"Not too sure, really. It's different soil here (Delhi), the black soil, but it looks pretty similar. I think it's going to spin. That's our expectation and the wicket matches that. We will see," the skipper said.
Ashton Agar or Matt Kuhnemann ==================== The skipper said that both rookie left-arm spinner Matt Kuhnemann and the tried and tested Ashton Agar were an option for the second Test.
"We are open to both (Kuhnemann and Agar) options. Both, we are really confident will do a fantastic job out there. They both had long sessions the last couple of days and looked awesome. If we wanted a third spinner variety we'd be comfortable with either of those two." Cummins wants Warner to counter-attack ========================= The best version of David Warner is when he counter attacks and Cummins wants the talismanic opener to employ that approach in the upcoming Test, if he gets a chance.
So, will Warner be in the scheme of things for the second Test? "I'm not a selector. I don't think they've had a meeting but I'm sure Davey (Warner) will be there. You saw this year at the Boxing Day Test when he puts pressure back on the opposition he's pretty hard to bowl to. I'm sure that'd be part of his plan," said Cummins.
"He has been batting really well here. Even in the lead up, I thought he was fantastic. I know there's a lot of talk about spin bowling through the middle but with that new ball, it's sometimes the hardest time to bat as well," said Cummins, sounding confident.
Two-pacer theory has worked well ===================== Mitchell Starc has been recovering well from a finger injury and he will be in the scheme of things if Australia go with two fast bowlers in the playing XI.
"I think there's a conversation. We will work that out by the end of today. He (Starc) is one of the world's premier bowlers in these type of conditions. We'll see.
"As I said, the wicket looks like it might turn a little bit. I thought last week with two pacers that attack functioned quite well but I think whether it's Starcy (Starc), another spinner, Scotty (Scott Boland), variety in the attack does help." PTI KHS AM AM AM
After being beaten easily by India by innings and 132 runs in the first Test, Australia will look to bounce back in the second Test that gets underway at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday, February 17. Both captains have their own set of dilemmas. Indian captain Rohit Sharma has to decide who will open with him — vice-captain KL Rahul or the in-form Shubhman Gill. His counterpart has more worries to cope with.
Whats happened till now... Quick recap
Ahead of the start of the series in Nagpur, all talks were around "spin-friendly" pitches that would have been specially curated for the visitors as India seek to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy. Although the pitch in Nagpur did assist spinners -- three spinners claimed 5-wicket hauls in the match -- it was not deemed unplayable as India posted 400 in the only innings the team batted.
Australian batters on the other hand succumbed to the spin of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin and could manage scores of 171 and 91 in their two outings.
Also Read: India smash Australia by an innings and 132 runs in first Test as Jadeja, Rohit Sharma, Ashwin shine
Selection nightmares for Cummins
Australian captain Pat Cummins has several selection dilemmas ahead of him as he looks to finalize the team for the Delhi Test match. Australia's problems begin right at the top with questions being asked about David Warner's repeated selection in the team despite a poor run of form.
Warner was dismissed on 1 and 10. The 36-year-old opening stalwart batting record in overseas Tests isn't flattering with the southpaw accumulating 2,994 runs at a modest average of 33.64. In India, it drops further to 22.88.
Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting, last week, dropped hints hint to his country's selectors that they revisit Warner's place in the playing XI. Now ahead of the second Test, Australia may replace struggling Warner with off-spin all-rounder Travis Head.
"Sources close to the Australian team confirmed those discussions were continuing after Warner's double failure in the first Test," reported the Sydney Morning Herald.
The Australian camp will also be anxious about the fitness of all-rounder Cameron Green and pacers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. The three players sat out of the Nagpur Test. While Green and Starc are recovering from their finger injuries, Hazlewood sat out from the series opener with an Achilles niggle in his left leg.
Due to injuries to the three players, the team missed a genuine all-rounder in Nagpur and had to select a relatively inexperienced Scott Boland as the second fast bowler to partner Cummins. Boland, with his showing in the series opener, did his credentials no harm and is again in the reckoning for the second match too.
Cummins selection headaches continue with the team's spin department too. Young off-spinner Todd Murphy, who made a stellar Test debut in Nagpur has to be a guaranteed pick. That leaves veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon who was off-colour in Nagpur and returned with poor figures of 1/126 from the match.
Lyon has not been in top form in recent matches and has only been able to claim 22 wickets from the previous six Test appearances. Lyon's place in the team could go to left-arm off-spinner Ashton Agar, who warmed the benches in Nagpur.
Meanwhile legspinner Mitchell Swepson is returning to Australia for the birth of his first child and left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann has been summoned to fill Swepson's void. Kuhnemann or Agar could be reckoning for a place with the media reports suggesting that Australia are in search of a left-arm spinner and replicate the kind of success that Jadeja got with the ball.
Also Read: As Test cricket returns to Delhi after more than five years, tickets of second Border-Gavaskar Trophy match 'sold out'
India's own selection issues
The India camp, on the other hand, will be a bit relaxed after notching a comfortable win in Nagpur. However, there are a couple of selection issues that Indian skipper Rohit Sharma needs to tackle too.
The first and most important selection issue is that of KL Rahul. Rahul, who is Rohit's deputy for the series. The batsman has been heavily critisised in social media and by some experts for this lack of form and a case has been made for the inform Shubhman Gill to take his spot.
Rahul came in for harsh criticism from former India medium pacer Venkatesh Prasad who claimed the opener's selection was based on favouritism.
"Rahul's selection is not based on performance but favouritism. Has been consistently inconsistent and for someone who has been around for 8 years not converted potential into performances," Prasad wrote from his verified Twitter account.
He further labelled Rahul's Test statistics -- a Test average of 34.07 in 46 games, as ordinary and suggested that Ashwin could be elevated as the vice-captain.
Another selection quandary for Rohit is to choose between Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer for the place of a middle-order batsman. Ahead of the series, Iyer got injured and missed the Nagpur Test. In Iyer's absence, Suryakumar got to make his Test debut. But India's recent T20 superstar failed to grab his Test debut opportunity as he was out on just 8. With Iyer declared fit for the second Test, SKY could slip out of the playing XI.
The stakes are high
At Delhi, Australia will be playing to keep their chances of getting back the coveted Border-Gavaskar trophy. With the team already 0-1 down in the four-match series, another loss will end Australia's chances to get the trophy back, which has been away from them for over five years now. India have a lot at stake as a win in the Delhi Test will help the team take a big step towards the ICC World Test Championship final.
Match time:
The match gets underway at 9.30 AM IST.
Where to watch the match and live stream
The Border-Gavaskar trophy is being broadcast live and exclusively by the Star Sports network. The match can also be live-streamed via the Disney+Hotstar app.