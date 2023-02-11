IND vs AUS 1st Test: Player of the Match Ravindra Jadeja disciplined by ICC for violating code of conduct

As seen on the televised broadcast, the spinner took the ointment from teammate Mohammed Siraj and applied it to his finger without permission from the on-field umpires.

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was fined 25% of his match fees and given one demerit point Saturday for breaching the ICC’s code of conduct during the first Test against Australia.

The incident occurred on day one, when Jadeja was caught applying an ointment on the index finger of his bowling hand.

As seen on the televised broadcast, the spinner took the ointment from teammate Mohammed Siraj and applied it to his finger without permission from the on-field umpires.

Jadeja later admitted the offense in a post-day’s play hearing with match referee Andy Pycroft, who was satisfied that the applied cream was not used to alter the condition of the match ball.

The one demerit point will stay on Jadeja’s disciplinary record for 24 months. Two or more demerit points across 24 months can lead to international suspensions.

India won the first test on day three by beating Australia by an innings and 132 runs. Jadeja won the player of the match award for picking seven wickets and scoring a half-century.

He had picked 5-47 during the first Australian innings when the incident took place.