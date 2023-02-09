IND vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 1: Jadeja's 5-wicket haul, Rohit's 56 not out put India in command

Australia were bowled out on just 177 after their captain Pat Cummins opted to bat first. Comeback man, star all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja was the wrecker in chief as he picked a five-wicket haul. Jadeja was back by senior pro Ravichandran Ashwin who claimed three wickets. Then in the Indian innings, Rohit Sharma blasted an unbeaten 56 as India finished the day at 77/1, trailing Australia by 100 runs.

Rohit Sharma (56 not out) scored an authoritative half-century after Ravindra Jadeja picked up a five-for as India reached 77 for 1 at stumps on day one of the opening Test against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpuron Thursday.

Come-back man Jadeja (5/47), playing his first international match after recovering from a knee injury, grabbed five wickets as India bowled out Australia for 177 in their first innings just after Tea.

Openers Rohit, who hit nine fours and a six in his 69-ball unbeaten knock, and KL Rahul (20) then put up a 76-run opening stand.

However, Rahul became spinner Todd Murphy's (1/13) first international wicket as the Indian opener was sent packing in the penultimate over of the day.

India still trail by 100 runs.

Earlier, Jadeja completed his 11th five-wicket haul as India skittled out Australia for 177 in their first innings just after at Tea on day one of the opening Test here on Thursday.

The left-arm spinner, who returned from a knee injury, was the wrecker-in-chief during the second session as he broke the 82-run stand between Steve Smith (37) and Marnus Labuschagne (49) before trapping Matt Renshaw and Todd Murphy.

Jadeja (5/47) then trapped Peter Handscomb (31) in the final session of the day as Australia were bowled out in 63.5 overs.

Alex Carrey scored a 33-ball 36 before veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (3/42), who was the other wicket-taker for India in the second session, ended his stay in the middle.

In the morning, in the first session, pacers Mohammed Shami (1/18) and Mohammed Siraj (1/30) dealt early blows to the visitors, removing openers Usman Khwaja (1) and David Warner (1) within the first three overs.

Australia 1st innings:

177 all out in 63.5 overs (Marnus Labuschagne 49, Steve Smith 37; Ravindra Jadeja 5/47, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/42).

India 1st Innings: Rohit Sharma not out 56 KL Rahul c&b Murphy 20 Ravichandran Ashwin not out 0 Extras: (NB-1) 1 Total: (For 1 wicket in 24 overs) 77 Fall of wickets: 1-76 Bowling: Pat Cummins 4-1-27-0, Scott Boland 3-1-4-0, Nathan Lyon 10-3-33-0, Todd Murphy 7-0-13-1.