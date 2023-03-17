The first ODI between India and Australia will be played on Friday, March 17 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match will begin at 1.30 pm IST.

After decimating the Aussies in Tests, Team India will now look to replicate a similar show in the ODI series, slated to start on Friday, March 17. A 2-1 triumph in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy helped the Rohit Sharma-led side in reaching the finals of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC). India and Australia will square up in the summit clash of the WTC in June. But before the summit clash, the two eternal rivals will face each other once more in the 50-overs format. The opening ODI of the three-match series between India and Australia will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

With the 50-over World Cup set to take place in India later this year, the ODI series is expected to help both teams in preparing themselves ahead of the showpiece event. The hosts had to suffer a major injury blow just before the ODI series. Batter Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the ODIs against Australia due to a back injury. Team India will be led by all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the ODI series opener. India’s all-format skipper Rohit Sharma will not be available for the first ODI encounter due to personal reasons. Wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan is expected to open the innings in the first match along with in-form batter Shubman Gill. Veteran pacer Mohammad Shami will lead India’s charge in the bowling unit during the ODI series.

Also read:

Meanwhile, Australia will miss the services of skipper Pat Cummins in the white-ball affair against India. Cummins will not participate in the ODIs following his mother's death last week. Earlier, the 29-year-old had to return to Australia midway through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In absence of Cummins, the visitors will take part in the ODIs under the captaincy of Steven Smith.

India's squad for ODI series against Australia: Rohit Sharma (C), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat, Washington Sundar, Suryakumar Yadav

Australia's squad for ODI series against India: Steven Smith (C) Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

India vs Australia ODI series live streaming and telecast details: The ODI series between India and Australia will be televised live on Star Sports Network. Viewers can also enjoy live streaming of the series on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

India vs Australia first ODI details: The first ODI between India and Australia will be played on Friday, March 17 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match will begin at 1:30 pm IST.