IND vs AUS 1st ODI LIVE: India get an early breakthrough as Siraj removes Head

IND vs AUS, 1st ODI LIVE: After 6 overs,Australia 33/1 ( Mitchell Marsh 13 , Steven Smith (C) 9)
Last 5 overs: 32 runs, 1 wicket.
India get an early breakthrough thanks to Mohammed Siraj. Travis Head fails to deliver today, but Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith and in mood to score quick runs.
IND vs AUS, 1st ODI LIVE: WICKET! India get an early breakthrough as Mohammed Siraj as he removes Travis Head
Back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Head goes for a slasg. The ball takes a thick inside edge and goes behind to hit the leg stump.
Head b Siraj 5(10) [4s-1]
Australia-5/1 after 2 overs.
The national anthems have been played out. The Indian players form a huddle. After a quick word from Hardik Pandya the Indian players disperse from the huddle and take their respective spots on the field. And out walk Australian openers Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh.
Teams:
Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami
Steve Smith: Good toss to lose. Happy batting first because I didn't know what to do. We got to try our best to adjust to these conditions, and get our combinations right with the WC in mind. I think we played well in the back end (on BGT series), and plenty of fresh faces to choose from. Alex Carey is sick so he has gone home, so Josh Inglis will come in today. David Warner is not yet fully fit, so Mitch Marsh will open the batting. The rest of the changes will come on the big television here soon enough..
Hardik Pandya: We'll bowl first. It is a good track and dew factor will be there. We feel we will do well in the second innings. I got some time off, breaks are like gold dust for me so it gave me a chance to rest and improve. Playing for India every game and every format is important. With this being a WC year, the ODI format is important. We've gone with four quicks - Shardul, Shami, myself and Siraj. Two spinners in Jadeja and Kuldeep.
IND vs AUS 1st ODI Pitch Report: It is a 64 metres to right and 62 metres to left - says Murali Karthik. Nice even covering of grass, very firm and will play well for 100 overs. There should be some bounce and spinners may not be in the game. Wankhede is always a chasing ground, specially with the dimensions, adds Ajit Agarkar.
After decimating the Aussies in Tests, Team India will now look to replicate a similar show in the ODI series, slated to start on Friday, March 17. A 2-1 triumph in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy helped the Rohit Sharma-led side in reaching the finals of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC). India and Australia will square up in the summit clash of the WTC in June. But before the summit clash, the two eternal rivals will face each other once more in the 50-overs format. The opening ODI of the three-match series between India and Australia will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
With the 50-over World Cup set to take place in India later this year, the ODI series is expected to help both teams in preparing themselves ahead of the showpiece event. The hosts had to suffer a major injury blow just before the ODI series. Batter Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the ODIs against Australia due to a back injury. Team India will be led by all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the ODI series opener. India’s all-format skipper Rohit Sharma will not be available for the first ODI encounter due to personal reasons. Wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan is expected to open the innings in the first match along with in-form batter Shubman Gill. Veteran pacer Mohammad Shami will lead India’s charge in the bowling unit during the ODI series.
Meanwhile, Australia will miss the services of skipper Pat Cummins in the white-ball affair against India. Cummins will not participate in the ODIs following his mother's death last week. Earlier, the 29-year-old had to return to Australia midway through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In absence of Cummins, the visitors will take part in the ODIs under the captaincy of Steven Smith.
India's squad for ODI series against Australia: Rohit Sharma (C), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat, Washington Sundar, Suryakumar Yadav
Australia's squad for ODI series against India: Steven Smith (C) Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa
India vs Australia ODI series live streaming and telecast details: The ODI series between India and Australia will be televised live on Star Sports Network. Viewers can also enjoy live streaming of the series on Disney+Hotstar app and website.
India vs Australia first ODI details: The first ODI between India and Australia will be played on Friday, March 17 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match will begin at 1:30 pm IST.