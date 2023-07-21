IND A vs BAN A Emerging Asia Cup: Yash Dhull scores 66 as India A bowled out for 211 in semi-final vs Bangladesh A

FIFTY for India 'A' Captain Yash Dhull!

India U-19 World Cup-winning skipper Yash Dhull scored 66 runs off 85 deliveries in the semi-final of the ACC Men’s Emerging Cup against Bangladesh A in Colombo on Saturday. Put into bat first, the India A team was bowled out for 211 as Dhull top-scored with an impressive half-century in trying circumstances.

The Bangladeshi team put in a fantastic collective bowling performance with six of the seven bowlers fetching at least a wicket. They optimised the playing conditions in their favour as Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, and Rakibul Hasan each scalped a couple of wickets. Ripon Mandal, Saif Hasan, and Soumya Sarkar bagged one dismissal each as the Indian batting crumbled after a dismal start.

Also Read:

Opener and Gujarat Titans (GT) star Sai Sudarshan looked in promising touch initially and he struck three boundaries en route to his 29 runs before being dismissed by Sakib. Nikin Jose and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Abhishek Sharma stitched a decent partnership thereafter but Hassan ensured that Jose couldn’t get a big score under his belt. Dhull carried the innings efficiently post that but began running out of partners.

Sharma’s dismissal triggered a mini-collapse as the rest of the prominent names couldn’t hold their ground and partner Dhull to take India to a convincing total. The trio of Nishant Sindhu (5), Riyan Parag (12), and Dhruv Jurel (9) who form the core of the lower middle order failed to step up with the bat at a crucial juncture of the tournament for Team India.

Dhull, who shot into fame after leading the Indian U-19 team to glory in the World Cup in 2022 had a disappointing season with the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. However, he did produce a useful knock under pressure against Bangladesh A in the last-four clash. Whether that innings is good enough to take India to the summit clash of the tournament remains to be seen.