In ultra-cycling and Ironman races you need to the willingness to suffer: Dr Amit Samarth

By Prakhar Sachdeo

On Sunday, Dr Amit Samarth will compete in yet another Ironman race when he takes the starting line at the Ironman 70.3 Goa . Dr Samarth is in his early 40s but is already a veteran ultra-cyclist and marathoner with experience in over 20 Ironman races across the globe.

Dr Samarth has a few firsts to his name. He is the first Indian solo to finish the Race Across America (RAAM) in the last 37 years of race history in 11 days and 21 hours and 11 minutes. Dr Samarth is also the first Asian and Indian to finish Red Bull Trans-Siberian Extreme. He achieved that feat in August 2018. The Trans-Siberian Extreme is the World's Longest Bicycle race — 9100 km from Moscow to Vladivostok in Russia — in 25 days with 77,000 metres of elevation gain. He followed that by completing Ride Across India, a 6000-km cycling event on India's Golden Quadrilateral Highway in a record time of 13 days 9 hrs 50 minutes.

But ultra-cycling, Ironman races, and marathons are not the only purpose of Dr Samarth's life. The doctor is a sports entrepreneur and is on a mission to spread awareness about leading a sustainable healthy lifestyle.

Ahead of his Ironman race in Goa, CNBCTV18.com caught up with the doctor for an interview to know more about his life, goals, passions, and life lessons as an ultra-cyclist and a marathoner.

Doctor, could you please start with where you studied medicine and about your corporate life?

I studied Medicine at Indira Gandhi Medical College in Nagpur. Then I did my Master's in Public Health at John Hopkins University. I was working as a Cheif Operating Officer in the Save A Mother Foundation. I worked in Public Health for almost seven to eight years.

Why did you shift to sports?

I always used to train very seriously. I was interested in endurance sports, especially Ironmans and marathons. So, I quit my job and started my own sports academy in Nagpur.

How much of a risk it was to move from a well-paying corporate job to sports?

When you go to John Hopkins University, you always have the desire to do more. John Hopkins creates leaders. I was happy with the job, was even in line to become the CEO, but I had to travel a lot. And because of being on the road so often, I was not able to focus on my passion for running marathons and participating in Ironmans.

You are also a sports entrepreneur, right?

Yes. For my job, I used to visit Hubli a lot. Hubli (Hubballi) is the city where Deshpande Foundation is situated. Deshpande Foundation is famous for encouraging social entrepreneurs. It is very closely related to the Infosys foundation and the Sudha Murthy foundation.

I used to visit the foundation frequently. That is when I met many social entrepreneurs and people who have done something different in their lives. That motivated me to become a sports entrepreneur.

I thought there is an opportunity in training people for marathons and give them guidance and coaching for leading an active life. There are a lot of coaching opportunities. We also started organising marathons.

How you ventured into ultra-cycling and marathons?

Because I quit my job I had a lot of time. So, I started training with proper scientific understanding. I did proper training programs.

A lot of my friends advised me to try ultra-cycling because I was good at maintaining very good speeds for long distances. I used to ride 200 km to 300 km very fast. That is how I got into ultra-cycling.

In 2015, I completed Deccan Cliffhanger. That made me eligible for Race Across America. That was followed by Trans-Siberian Extreme. Then I undertook cycling on India's Golden Quadrilateral. Massive achievements came my way.

Unless you take risks in your life it is difficult to understand your capabilities. You have to go beyond those secured lines. I realised the more I stepped out of my comfort zones, the bigger the achievements that came my way. So, I started doing them even more.

How have you prepared for the Goa Ironman competition?

Goa is known for its heat and humidity. But surprisingly now the weather is cool. It is very pleasant. I have been training regularly. Before this, I have done 20 Ironmans. This year, I have already completed two full Ironmans. So I am very much prepared for the race in Goa which is a half-Ironman competition.

One big advantage is that I am from Nagpur and there is one big lake in the city. So, I have practised swimming in the lake. That's why swimming in open water is not a problem for me.

I have trained late in the day to adjust my body to heat.

Were you a born athlete and how much have you trained yourself to reach your current physical levels?

I am not a born athlete, I am a trained athlete. I was not great at sports in my school days. It is only late in my life my passion for fitness started. I started with martial arts. I am a black belt in Taekwondo. Because of Taekwondo, our teacher used to make us run a lot. It was then I realised that I could do marathons as well.

I am from a farming family. So we have the willingness to suffer. In ultra-cycling, marathons, and Ironmans you need to have that.

What is your motivation to put your mind and body through such extreme conditions?

It is a very difficult question to answer. It is because my spirit says that maybe I can take up these challenges so I do them. Then I jump into them.

Which is the toughest race that you have participated in?

Trans-Siberian Extreme is the toughest race. It is a killer. Many times during the race I even questioned myself on taking up such a challenge.

You emphasise a lot on maintaining a healthy life. Why?

If you are not fit then you cannot enjoy life. I tell people to choose goals that as sustainable. There should be a balance between sustainable fitness goals and sustainable professional goals. If you invest 60 to 90 minutes per day in working out, then you will be fit.

Finally, what are your life lessons as an ultra-runner and an Ironman racer?

My biggest learning is to take risks in your life. I have taken those risks. You should definitely encourage people if they have a passion for something.

Also, it takes time. I quit my job and followed my passion. But things started working for me after three to four years. Things don't happen on the first day or in the first year. It takes a little more time. It takes five to six years of hard work and risk-taking and being a little adventurous in your life.