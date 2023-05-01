In pictures: Yashasvi Jaiswal's ton goes in vain as Mumbai Indians win by 6 wickets

Yashasvi Jaiswal struck a stunning maiden century (124) to propel Rajasthan Royals to a massive 212 for 7 against Mumbai Indians in the 1,000th match of the Indian Premier League.

The local boy Jaiswal clobbered 16 fours and eight sixes to make 124 from just 62 balls to single-handedly power Rajasthan Royals to the big total, while Mumbai Indians conceded their third consecutive total in excess of 200 this season.

Jaiswal, who took his tally past 400 runs this season and also recorded the highest score of this IPL, had a special liking for Riley Meredith (4-0-51-1) as he hit half of his fours and a six against the Australian pacer.

Despite the other Royals batters failing to provide support from the other end, Jaiswal ensured the run-rate never dropped. His knock began with a sturdy 72-run opening stand with Jos Buttler (18).

Buttler got off the mark on his eighth ball while Jaiswal hit a six each off Cameron Green (3-0-31-0) and Jofra Archer (4-0-41-1) in the first couple of overs to provide RR the early momentum.

The left-handed Jaiswal hit four fours in an over from Meredith to take RR past 50 inside five overs, as they finished powerplay at a strong 65 for no loss.

Archer hit 149.3 kmph early on, as the MI pacer, having undergone a minor surgery in Belgium on his right elbow recently, looked to be hitting his straps in his third game of the season.