English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsIn pictures: Yashasvi Jaiswal's ton goes in vain as Mumbai Indians win by 6 wickets

In pictures: Yashasvi Jaiswal's ton goes in vain as Mumbai Indians win by 6 wickets

In pictures: Yashasvi Jaiswal's ton goes in vain as Mumbai Indians win by 6 wickets
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 1, 2023 10:15:06 AM IST (Published)

Yashasvi Jaiswal struck a stunning maiden century (124) to propel Rajasthan Royals to a massive 212 for 7 against Mumbai Indians in the 1,000th match of the Indian Premier League.

The local boy Jaiswal clobbered 16 fours and eight sixes to make 124 from just 62 balls to single-handedly power Rajasthan Royals to the big total, while Mumbai Indians conceded their third consecutive total in excess of 200 this season.

Recommended Articles

View All
Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Apr 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


Jaiswal, who took his tally past 400 runs this season and also recorded the highest score of this IPL, had a special liking for Riley Meredith (4-0-51-1) as he hit half of his fours and a six against the Australian pacer.
Jaiswal, who took his tally past 400 runs this season and also recorded the highest score of this IPL, had a special liking for Riley Meredith (4-0-51-1) as he hit half of his fours and a six against the Australian pacer.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X