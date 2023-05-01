In pictures: Yashasvi Jaiswal's ton goes in vain as Mumbai Indians win by 6 wickets

2 Min(s) Read
Yashasvi Jaiswal struck a stunning maiden century (124) to propel Rajasthan Royals to a massive 212 for 7 against Mumbai Indians in the 1,000th match of the Indian Premier League.
The local boy Jaiswal clobbered 16 fours and eight sixes to make 124 from just 62 balls to single-handedly power Rajasthan Royals to the big total, while Mumbai Indians conceded their third consecutive total in excess of 200 this season.
Jaiswal, who took his tally past 400 runs this season and also recorded the highest score of this IPL, had a special liking for Riley Meredith (4-0-51-1) as he hit half of his fours and a six against the Australian pacer.
