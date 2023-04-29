In pictures: Vijay Shankar's fiery half century help Gujarat Titans beat Kolkata Knight Riders

All-rounder Vijay Shankar scored a quick-fire half-century to help Gujarat Titans beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets Saturday and climb atop the Indian Premier League points table.

Shankar scored 51 not out off 24 balls, including five sixes, as Gujarat easily scored 180-3 to win with 13 balls to spare. That was after Gujarat’s pacers Mohammed Shami and Joshua Little shared five wickets to restrict Kolkata to 179-7.

Play was delayed by nearly 45 minutes because of a wet outfield but no overs were lost thanks to additional playing time being made available.

Kolkata lost opener N Jagadeesan early, but Rahmanullah Gurbaz propelled its innings with 81 off 39 balls that included seven sixes and five fours. Shardul Thakur, promoted to No. 3, was out for a four-ball duck.

Wickets kept falling at the other end as Kolkata’s innings stuttered. Little struck a double blow in the 11th over, dismissing both Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana.

Kolkata was down to 88-4 at that stage and recovered thanks to 47 off 28 balls between Gurbaz and Rinku Singh (19) for the fifth wicket. But that was when Noor Ahmed, the 18-year-old left arm wrist spinner from Afghanistan, got rid of his compatriot Gurbaz and then Singh in successive overs.

In reply, impact player Shubman Gill gave a solid start to Gujarat. He put on 41 runs with Wriddhiman Saha (10) and then another 50 runs with skipper Hardik Pandya (26). Gill put on a timing masterclass as he struck eight boundaries in his 35-ball, 49-run knock.

Gujarat was down to 93-3 in 11.2 overs when Gill fell to Sunil Narine but they never looked in trouble after that. Shankar and David Miller put on an unbeaten 87-run partnership off 39 balls to propel them to a dominant victory.