In pictures: Vijay Shankar's fiery half century help Gujarat Titans beat Kolkata Knight Riders

All-rounder Vijay Shankar scored a quick-fire half-century to help Gujarat Titans beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets Saturday and climb atop the Indian Premier League points table.

Shankar scored 51 not out off 24 balls, including five sixes, as Gujarat easily scored 180-3 to win with 13 balls to spare. That was after Gujarat's pacers Mohammed Shami and Joshua Little shared five wickets to restrict Kolkata to 179-7.

Play was delayed by nearly 45 minutes because of a wet outfield but no overs were lost thanks to additional playing time being made available.