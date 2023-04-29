In pictures: Vijay Shankar's fiery half century help Gujarat Titans beat Kolkata Knight Riders

2 Min(s) Read
All-rounder Vijay Shankar scored a quick-fire half-century to help Gujarat Titans beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets Saturday and climb atop the Indian Premier League points table.
Shankar scored 51 not out off 24 balls, including five sixes, as Gujarat easily scored 180-3 to win with 13 balls to spare. That was after Gujarat’s pacers Mohammed Shami and Joshua Little shared five wickets to restrict Kolkata to 179-7.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage
Apr 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure
Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth
Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands
Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Play was delayed by nearly 45 minutes because of a wet outfield but no overs were lost thanks to additional playing time being made available.
Kolkata lost opener N Jagadeesan early, but Rahmanullah Gurbaz propelled its innings with 81 off 39 balls that included seven sixes and five fours. Shardul Thakur, promoted to No. 3, was out for a four-ball duck.