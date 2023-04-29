English
In pictures: Vijay Shankar's fiery half century help Gujarat Titans beat Kolkata Knight Riders

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 29, 2023 11:00:03 PM IST (Published)

All-rounder Vijay Shankar scored a quick-fire half-century to help Gujarat Titans beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets Saturday and climb atop the Indian Premier League points table.

Shankar scored 51 not out off 24 balls, including five sixes, as Gujarat easily scored 180-3 to win with 13 balls to spare. That was after Gujarat’s pacers Mohammed Shami and Joshua Little shared five wickets to restrict Kolkata to 179-7.

Play was delayed by nearly 45 minutes because of a wet outfield but no overs were lost thanks to additional playing time being made available.
Kolkata lost opener N Jagadeesan early, but Rahmanullah Gurbaz propelled its innings with 81 off 39 balls that included seven sixes and five fours. Shardul Thakur, promoted to No. 3, was out for a four-ball duck.
