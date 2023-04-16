In pictures: Sikandar Raza's match-winning half-century under pressure help Punjab win 2 points

Punjab Kings beat Lucknow Super Giants by two wickets in their Indian Premier League match on Saturday. Lucknow Super Giants posted 159 for 8 with captain KL Rahul top-scoring with 74 off 56 balls.

IPL debutant Yudhvir Singh was on a roll in Lucknow. Took three wickets in powerplay overs.

Krunal Pandya found a breakthrough for LSG but by that time Punjab needed only 61 off 42 balls!

The ball went back in Lucknow's court as Bishnoi dismissed Sikander Raza. Punjab then needed 20 off the final two over.

Matthew Short chipped in with 34 as they reached 161 for 8 in 19.3 overs.

Sikandar Raza was the highest scorer for Punjab Kings with 57 runs under his name. His terrific half-century in a pressure situation played a crucial role in Punjab's win.

Ravi Bishnoi took two wickets. His 18th-over wicket changed the game for Lucknow and kept the chase alive for the team.