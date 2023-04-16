In pictures: Sikandar Raza's match-winning half-century under pressure help Punjab win 2 points

2 Min(s) Read
Punjab Kings beat Lucknow Super Giants by two wickets in their Indian Premier League match on Saturday. Lucknow Super Giants posted 159 for 8 with captain KL Rahul top-scoring with 74 off 56 balls.
Punjab Kings beat Lucknow Super Giants by two wickets in their Indian Premier League match on Saturday. (Source: IPL)
Recommended ArticlesView All
Resurging Covid — it's time to reintroduce the aggressive testing, vaccination and behaviour regimen
Apr 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Made-in-India EV battery: A veteran's take on how to create that self reliance
Apr 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
National Credit Framework for IKS — here's the way to move into a higher level of finding that knowledge
Apr 13, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Amul vs Nandini debate — there are more critical issues like milk shortage and animal health rather than a brand war
Apr 12, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Lucknow Super Giants posted 159 for 8 with captain KL Rahul top-scoring with 74 off 56 balls. (Source: IPL)
For LSG, Yudhvir Singh, Mark Wood and Ravi Bishnoi took two wickets apiece. Brief Scores: Lucknow Super Giants: 159 for 8 in 20 overs. (Source: IPL)
IPL debutant Yudhvir Singh was on a roll in Lucknow. Took three wickets in powerplay overs. (Source: IPL)
Krunal Pandya found a breakthrough for LSG but by that time Pinjab needed only 61 off 42 balls!(Source: IPL)
The ball went back in Lucknow's court as Bishnoi dismissed Sikander Raza. Punjab then needed 20 off the final two over. (Source: IPL)
Matthew Short chipped in with 34 as they reached 161 for 8 in 19.3 overs. (Source: IPL)
Sikandar Raza was the highest scorer for Punjab Kings with 57 runs under his name. His terrific half-century in a pressure situation played a crucial role in Punjab's win. (Source: IPL)
Ravi Bishnoi took two wickets. His 18th-over wicket changed the game for Lucknow and kept the chase alive for the team. (Source: IPL)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!