8: Winner of the first edition of the tournament, Jaipur based Rajasthan Royals saw its brand value fall to Rs 271 crore in 2019 from 2018's Rs 284 crore. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

7: Kings XI Punjab is yet to win a trophy. However, the Mohali based team has an impressive brand value of Rs 358 crore. (PTI Photo)

6: The national capital-based Delhi Capitals is still in search of its first IPL title and has a brand value of Rs 374 crore. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)

5: Sunrisers Hyderabad won the 2016 edition of the tournament after making the debut in 2013. The Hyderabad based team has a brand value of Rs 483 crore. (AP Photo/ Mahesh Kumar A.)

4: Royal Challengers Bangalore is undoubtedly one of the most popular teams in IPL despite having an empty trophy cabinet. The Virat Kohli led team is valued at Rs 595 crore. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)

3: Two-time IPL trophy winners Kolkata Knight Riders has a brand value of Rs 629 crore. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

2: Chennai Super Kings, led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni has won three IPL and two Champions League titles. The team is valued at Rs 732 crore. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)