In pictures: Fans and celebs battle incessant rain during IPL 2023 final on Sunday

Taking the readers through a virtual photowalk of the rain-affected Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) at Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final was washed out on Sunday due to incessant rains in Ahmedabad. The summit clash was thus moved to the reserve day, i.e. May 29, Monday. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with defending champions and home team Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium as MS Dhoni’s men look to secure their fifth IPL title this time around. Whilst the spectators keenly await the grand finale on Monday, here are some of the most chilling images from Sunday evening as fans waited on for the game to commence until it was called off close to 11pm.

1: Lone man sitting

A Dhoni fan looks on at the ground hoping for the downpour to stop, though the people around him have already vacanted their seats. (Image Source: Sajjad Hussain/Twitter)

2: Long night for visiting fans

Several CSK fans spent the night in the railway station as their hotel reservations had expired the night of the IPL final. The postponement has caused quite a logistical hurle for everyone involved. (Image Source: Twitter/CricCrazyJohns)

3: Thunders strike Ahmedabad

A camera shot from low down near the boundary line depicting the thunderstorms that rocked Ahmedabad and led to the postponement of the IPL final on Sunday. (Image Source: iplt20.com)

4: Spectators deal with incessant downpour

Visuals showing fans flocking the outside of the stadium as they leave in numbers given that the rainfall fails to stop and brings curtains down on a highly-awaited day of the IPL 2023 final. (Image Source: Twitter)

5: Fans walk back to the metro station after match is called off

Crowd struggle their way to the nearest metro station after the match is delayed on Sunday. (Image Source: Twitter)

6: BCCI asks people to keep their physical tickets safe and handy

The BCCI appeals to the fans to keep their physical tickets safe as the same would be needed to get entry to the stadium during the IPL final on the reserve day on Monday. (Source: iplt20.com)

7: Star-studded finale

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal met former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly at the stadium as everyone keenly awaited for the finale to begin. (Source: iplt20.com)