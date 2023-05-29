In pictures: Fans and celebs battle incessant rain during IPL 2023 final on Sunday

Taking the readers through a virtual photowalk of the rain-affected Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) at Ahmedabad on Sunday.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final was washed out on Sunday due to incessant rains in Ahmedabad. The summit clash was thus moved to the reserve day, i.e. May 29, Monday. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with defending champions and home team Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium as MS Dhoni’s men look to secure their fifth IPL title this time around. Whilst the spectators keenly await the grand finale on Monday, here are some of the most chilling images from Sunday evening as fans waited on for the game to commence until it was called off close to 11pm.
1: Lone man sitting
A Dhoni fan looks on at the ground hoping for the downpour to stop, though the people around him have already vacanted their seats. (Image Source: Sajjad Hussain/Twitter)
2: Long night for visiting fans
3: Thunders strike Ahmedabad
4: Spectators deal with incessant downpour
5: Fans walk back to the metro station after match is called off
6: BCCI asks people to keep their physical tickets safe and handy
7: Star-studded finale
First Published: May 29, 2023 1:27 PM IST
