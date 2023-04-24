In pictures: Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 runs

homesports NewsIn pictures: Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 runs

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 24, 2023 11:49:32 PM IST (Published)

Delhi Capitals bowlers held nerves under pressure to thwart a late challenge from Sunrisers Hyderabad and secure a thrilling seven-run win in the IPL, here on Monday.

Veteran seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and spinner Washington Sundar led Sunrisers Hyderabad's tight bowling show to restrict Delhi Capitals to 144/9. (Source: IPL)

Having returned wicketless from six matches this season, Washington Sundar (3/28) grabbed three wickets in five balls to leave DC reeling at 62/5 inside eight overs after skipper David Warner opted to bat. (Source: IPL)
Bhuvneshwar (2/11) then came up with a tidy spell as Delhi struggled to get going. (Source: IPL)
After the topo-order's failure, the duo of Manish Pandey (34) and Axar Patel (34) put on 69 from 59 balls. (Source: IPL)
But SRH's tight bowling and fielding stymied the proceedings at the back end as DC lost five wickets and managed just 16 runs in the last three overs. (Source: IPL)
SRH lost half of their side for 85 in 14.1 overs when Klaasen and Sundar revived their chase. (Source: IPL)
Heinrich Klaasen (31 from 19 balls) and Washington Sundar (24 not out; 15b) led their revival from 85/5 but the South African was dismissed by Anrich Nortje (2/33) in the penultimate over. (Source: IPL)
Mukesh Kumar (3-0-27-0) then defended 13 runs from the last over. Axar Patel returned with 2/21 from his four overs. Opening the batting, Mayank Agarwal led the SRH batting charge atop the order but only to get out one run shy of his half-century. (Source: IPL)
Tags

CricketIPL