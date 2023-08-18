In Pics: Top 5 overseas players to watch out for in CPL 2023

Former South African skipper Faf du Plessis will lead the St. Lucia Kings in the CPL 2023. With his vast experience of playing in T20 leagues across the world, du Plessis will hope to spearhead the franchise to the title this year. He will be a pillar for them at the top of the order and also an assured presence, who can assume the captaincy mantle with ease. (Image Source: Reuters)

Alex Hales will turn up for Jamaica Tallawahs this season. The opener recently retired from international cricket but remains a top-notch T20 player. One can bank on him to round off the season as one of the highest run-scorers in the league. Hales has scored 11301 runs in 409 T20 matches and is one of the most seasoned players in the shortest format of the game. (Image Source: Reuters)

Sri Lankan mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana will be replaced by Qais Ahmed for the Barbados Royals during the Asia Cup. However, he will strive to carve an impact during his truncated run in the campaign. Theekshana won the Indian Premier League (IPL) title with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) this year and will head into the CPL with his head held high in confidence. (Image Source: Reuters)

Even at 44, Imran Tahir continues to be a hot favourite amongst franchise T20 teams across the world. The leg-spinner will represent the Guyana Amazon Warriors in CPL 2023. The slow tracks in Caribbean should enable him to fetch plenty of wickets in all phases of the game throughout the tournament. (Image Source: Reuters)

Ambati Rayudu has scripted history by becoming the first Indian player to sign up for a CPL franchise. Rayudu will play for St Kitts & Nevis Patriots this year. Like Theekshana, he also won the IPL with CSK and produced an inspiring cameo in the final against the Gujarat Titans (GT). The six-time IPL winner will hope to continue his illustrious run in the shortest format overseas as well. (Image Source: Reuters)