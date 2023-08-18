In Pics: List of all 8 captains since Rahul Dravid took over as head coach of Team India

Rahul Dravid's coaching tenure began with Ajinkya Rahane leading India against the touring Kiwi side in a two-match Test series. India drew that Test match and Rahane was benched in the following game. (Image Source: Reuters)

Virat Kohli returned to lead Team India in the second Test against New Zealand. He captained the side in two Tests in the tour of South Africa the following month, out of which the team won and lost once each before he resigned from leadership responsibilities. (Image Source: Reuters)

KL Rahul was the vice-captain in that tour of South Africa and he led the side as they were whitewashed 3-0 by the home side in the ODI series. Rahul also captained the team in the recent tour of Bangladesh but the batter was relieved from the duties post his poor form in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. (Image Source: Reuters)

Rohit returned to lead the Indian side as the Sri Lankan side came visiting for a T20I series in February 2022. He has been the long-standing skipper across formats for most of Dravid's tenure so far. However, the team failed to secure victories in both the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and the World Test Championship (WTC) final under his leadership. (Image Source: Reuters)

Rishabh Pant got a taste of captaincy when South Africa toured India for a five-match T20I series post IPL 2022. The home side tied the contest 2-2 as one of the games produced no result. Pant was also the vice-captain of the national team briefly before he was forced into the long layoff due to a car accidence in December 2022. (Image Source: Reuters)

Jasprit Bumrah assumed captaincy when Rohit Sharma caught Covid-19 ahead of the fifth Test against England in Edgbaston in June 2022. Bumrah thus became only the second pacer after Kapil Dev to don the captaincy hat for Team India. He will again be leading the side in the upcoming T20I series in Ireland.(Image Source: Reuters)

Shikhar Dhawan often led the Indian side last year, which included a three-match ODI series against South Africa that India won 2-1. Dhawan was appointed the skipper in that series as most of the first-choice players had already flown to Australia for the T20 World Cup. (Image Source: Reuters)

Hardik Pandya has been the Indian T20I skipper since the conclusion of the World Cup Down Under last year. He also captained the side in the last two ODIs of the recent series against West Indies. Pandya is set to be the Indian vice-captain in the ODI World Cup later this year. (Image Source: Reuters)