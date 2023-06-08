In Numbers: Steve Smith equals Joe Root's record to extend incredible form at The Oval

However, on his part, Smith has performed exceptionally well at this venue. He has three Test centuries to his name in six innings at The Oval. He first played at the ground back in the 2013 Ashes and Smith had scored a stunning 138* runs over there. He returned there in 2015 and bettered his record with a crucial knock of 143 runs that helped Australia secure their first victory at the stadium in 14 years.

Steven Smith scored his 31st Test century in the first innings of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India at The Oval in London on Thursday.

Coming out to bat with an overnight score of 95*, Smith scored two consecutive boundaries off Mohammed Siraj to notch another three-figure mark in the stadium. In the process, the 34-year-old tied Joe Root to top the charts of batsmen with most Test centuries against India. Both Smith and Root have nine tons against the Indian team.

Smith is now third in the list of Australian batsmen with most Test centuries to their name

The Australian vice-captain was anyway expected to deliver the goods at The Oval for the WTC summit clash. Both India and Australia do have boast of the best of records at the ground. The two teams have found victories hard to come by over there. The Baggy Greens have won seven games in the ground whereas India have emerged victorious merely twice, i.e. in 1971 and 2021 respectively.

Steve Smith at The Oval

However, on his part, Smith has performed exceptionally well at this venue. He has three Test centuries to his name in six innings at The Oval. He first played at the ground back in the 2013 Ashes and Smith had scored a stunning 138* runs over there. He returned there in 2015 and bettered his record with a crucial knock of 143 runs that helped Australia secure their first victory at the stadium in 14 years.

In the 2019 Ashes, Smith had come within touching distance of scoring yet another ton at The Oval. However, he departed for 80 runs in the first innings. After that arguable minor blip, he returned back to his best with a fantastic innings of 121 runs in the first essay of this WTC final. Smith bagged 19 boundaries and was finally outdone by being played down bowled through a knuckle delivery by Shardul Thakur.