In Numbers: Steve Smith equals Joe Root's record to extend incredible form at The Oval

However, on his part, Smith has performed exceptionally well at this venue. He has three Test centuries to his name in six innings at The Oval. He first played at the ground back in the 2013 Ashes and Smith had scored a stunning 138* runs over there. He returned there in 2015 and bettered his record with a crucial knock of 143 runs that helped Australia secure their first victory at the stadium in 14 years.
Steven Smith scored his 31st Test century in the first innings of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India at The Oval in London on Thursday.
Coming out to bat with an overnight score of 95*, Smith scored two consecutive boundaries off Mohammed Siraj to notch another three-figure mark in the stadium. In the process, the 34-year-old tied Joe Root to top the charts of batsmen with most Test centuries against India. Both Smith and Root have nine tons against the Indian team.
The Australian vice-captain was anyway expected to deliver the goods at The Oval for the WTC summit clash. Both India and Australia do have boast of the best of records at the ground. The two teams have found victories hard to come by over there. The Baggy Greens have won seven games in the ground whereas India have emerged victorious merely twice, i.e. in 1971 and 2021 respectively.
Steve Smith at The Oval
However, on his part, Smith has performed exceptionally well at this venue. He has three Test centuries to his name in six innings at The Oval. He first played at the ground back in the 2013 Ashes and Smith had scored a stunning 138* runs over there. He returned there in 2015 and bettered his record with a crucial knock of 143 runs that helped Australia secure their first victory at the stadium in 14 years.
In the 2019 Ashes, Smith had come within touching distance of scoring yet another ton at The Oval. However, he departed for 80 runs in the first innings. After that arguable minor blip, he returned back to his best with a fantastic innings of 121 runs in the first essay of this WTC final. Smith bagged 19 boundaries and was finally outdone by being played down bowled through a knuckle delivery by Shardul Thakur.
First Published: Jun 8, 2023 5:00 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Midair Musings | There is this paradox of soaring airfares and sky-high demand currently in India
Jun 8, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
World Brain Tumour Day | Low survival rate, high recurrence and poor patient prognosis — here's why this cancer remains a big challenge
Jun 8, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read
Board wants me to shift gears, future focus will be on outcome & performance: Hero MotoCorp's Niranjan Gupta
Jun 7, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
PGA Tour, LIV Golf & DP World Tour merger: Has Saudi Arabia ‘bought’ professional golf?
Jun 7, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read