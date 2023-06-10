In Numbers: Shardul Thakur joins elite company of Sir Donald Bradman after batting heroics in WTC final

With this half-century, Thakur equalled the record of two Australian all-time greats, namely: Sir Donald Bradman and Allan Border. Sir Bradman and Border are the only other players apart from Thakur to have recorded three consecutive half-centuries at The Oval. Sir Bradman did so during Australia’s tours to England in 1930 and 1934 whereas Border brought up the feat during the 1985 and 1989 editions of the Ashes.

The selection of Shardul Thakur in the Indian team’s playing XI for the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval raised a lot of eyebrows. The management opted to bench ICC World No. 1 ranked Test bowler Ravichandran Ashwin in favour of Thakur for the WTC summit clash.

However, three days into the game, Thakur has given a timely reminder of his all-round abilities. His knack of giving breakthroughs whilst bowling was visible in the first innings as the pacer dismissed David Warner and Steven Smith merely deliveries after being brought into the attack.

On Friday, it was his batting that thrilled the audience at The Oval. Coming into bat with the score reading 152/6, the 31-year-old notched six boundaries as he scored 51 runs off 109 deliveries to put up a crucial 109-run partnership with Ajinkya Rahane.

Interestingly, this was Thakur’s third consecutive half-century in Tests at The Oval. Back in 2021, India had triumphed over England by 157 runs in the fourth game of their bilateral series in this venue.

Thakur had scored 57 runs in the first innings of that game and complemented that with another knock of 60 runs as India piled up 466 runs in the second innings. The bowler also picked three wickets across the two innings and he had garnered a lot of praise for that performance as the victory helped India go 2-1 up in the series.

Shardul Thakur - In Elite Company

Maybe, that outing played a big role in the think-tank picking him in the XI in this match as well. With this half-century, Thakur even equalled the record of two Australian all-time greats, namely: Sir Donald Bradman and Allan Border.

Sir Bradman and Border are the only other players apart from Thakur to have recorded three consecutive half-centuries at The Oval. Sir Bradman did so during Australia’s tours to England in 1930 and 1934 whereas Border brought up the feat during the 1985 and 1989 editions of the Ashes.

Shardul Thakur has hence successfully gotten his name registered in the history books regardless the outcome of this game!