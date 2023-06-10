CNBC TV18
In Numbers: Shardul Thakur joins elite company of Sir Donald Bradman after batting heroics in WTC final
Jun 10, 2023

With this half-century, Thakur equalled the record of two Australian all-time greats, namely: Sir Donald Bradman and Allan Border. Sir Bradman and Border are the only other players apart from Thakur to have recorded three consecutive half-centuries at The Oval. Sir Bradman did so during Australia’s tours to England in 1930 and 1934 whereas Border brought up the feat during the 1985 and 1989 editions of the Ashes.

The selection of Shardul Thakur in the Indian team’s playing XI for the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval raised a lot of eyebrows. The management opted to bench ICC World No. 1 ranked Test bowler Ravichandran Ashwin in favour of Thakur for the WTC summit clash.

However, three days into the game, Thakur has given a timely reminder of his all-round abilities. His knack of giving breakthroughs whilst bowling was visible in the first innings as the pacer dismissed David Warner and Steven Smith merely deliveries after being brought into the attack.
Virat Kohli gives a fitting reply after getting trolled for eating in dressing room post dismissal in WTC final
