SAFF championship: India beat Pakistan 4-0, Sunil Chhetri scores hattrick

India defeated Pakistan 4-0 in their opening game of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championships at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Star striker and skipper Sunil Chhetri bagged a sensational hat-trick, courtesy of two spot-kicks, as ex-Bengaluru FC winger Udanta Singh netted once to hand the home side a memorable win.

Chhetri was at it right from the beginning, pressing high and forcing an error by the Pakistani goalkeeper Saqib Hanif in the 10th minute. The forward pounced on the same and drew the first blood in this high-octane clash. He soon doubled India’s lead by converting a penalty in the 16th minute as India headed into the dressing room at the half-time break amidst an intense argument and tussle amongst the players.

The Igor Stimac-coached side returned from the tunnel as a reinvigorated unit. They dominated possession, set-plays and were neat and efficient defensively. The Blue Tigers recorded an 85 percent passing accuracy as the likes of Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sahal Abdul Samad and Chhetri interlinked seamlessly to probe questions to the Pakistani backline.

Pakistan goalkeeper Saqib Hanif's blunder came as an advantage for Chhetri when India registered the first goal. During the 10th minute of the match, Hanif miss-kicked on the edge of the box while trying a routine clearance and completely missed the ball. Chhetri who was close to the ball took advantage of the placement made by Hanif and rolled the ball into the empty net.

The team from the neigbouring country finally succumbed and handed India their second spot-kick of the game in the 74th minute. Chhetri stepped up and put the ball past the goalkeeper in his trademark manner to bring up a treble of goals and also his 90th strike in international football. Stimac didn't sit on the lead though. He continued unleashing India's attacking wealth and introduced Udanta Singh onto the field in the second half.

The winger, who has secured a move to FC Goa recently, thrived in his old hunting ground by notching the fourth goal of the night with a clean strike in the 81st minute. India thus rounded off a clean and clinical opening game of the tournament as they bagged their seventh consecutive clean sheet and built on their victorious performance against Lebanon in the final of the Hero Intercontinental Cup in Odisha on Sunday.

"We're happy to keep a clean sheet. We're also happy to start the tournament on a winning note. Never easy," said Sunil Chhetri after the hat trick.

"It's very disappointing to lose. Especially in India. But India is a talented team. For us, it has been very, very difficult. 24 hours of traveling. No training for three days. Some of the boys arrived in their rooms just today in the evening. These are just the facts," says Pakistan's Easah Suliman.