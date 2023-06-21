In high drama match between India and Pakistan, Sunil Chhetri hits a hattrick as India wins 4-0

Star striker and skipper Sunil Chhetri bagged a sensational hat-trick, courtesy of two spot-kicks, as ex-Bengaluru FC winger Udanta Singh netted once to hand the home side a memorable win.

India defeated Pakistan 4-0 in their opening game of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championships at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Star striker and skipper Sunil Chhetri bagged a sensational hat-trick, courtesy of two spot-kicks, as ex-Bengaluru FC winger Udanta Singh netted once to hand the home side a memorable win.

Chhetri was at it right from the beginning, pressing high and forcing an error by the Pakistani goalkeeper Saqib Hanif in the 10th minute. The forward pounced on the same and drew the first blood in this high-octane clash. He soon doubled India’s lead by converting a penalty in the 16th minute as India headed into the dressing room at the half-time break amidst an intense argument and tussle amongst the players.

The Igor Stimac-coached side returned from the tunnel as a reinvigorated unit. They dominated possession, set-plays and were neat and efficient defensively. The Blue Tigers recorded an 85 percent passing accuracy as the likes of Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sahal Abdul Samad and Chhetri interlinked seamlessly to probe questions to the Pakistani backline.