'I’m 22, so I literally don’t know what my limits are,' says an elated Iga Swiatek after French Open 2023 win

Iga Swiatek had a spotless run in the French Open this year. She didn’t drop a set until the grand finale when Muchkova gave her a tough run for her money. However, the three-time French Open winner overcame that challenge by returning back to her best in the third set and lifting the trophy eventually.

Polish tennis star Iga Swiatek believes that she will relentlessly keep chasing her further pursuits after lifting the Women’s Singles title in French Open 2023 on Saturday. Swiatek defeated Karolina Muchova by 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 in three sets to win her fourth Grand Slam title. Swiatek entered into the tournament as the top seeded player and lived up to those expectations with a flawless performance right throughout the campaign.

“I don’t think I need any idea. I’ll just go forward, you know? My whole career, I've tried to — if you’re talking about wins — just win as much as possible, obviously. I don’t think we all know what our limits are unless we’re done or we’re really mature. But I’m 22, so I literally don’t know what my limits are. I don’t know what to tell you,” Swiatek said post the victory in the summit clash.

Also Read:

This was the 22-year-old’s third title win at the Roland Garros. She had previously won in the same category in 2020 and 2022 and boasts of a 93 per cent success rate in the competition.

Additionally, she had even emerged victorious in the 2022 edition of the US Open. Interestingly, she has never made it past the fourth round in the Wimbledon and that should ideally be the next aim for Swiatek.However, the promising player is refraining from thinking that far ahead at the moment.

“I’m not really looking that far. I’m just happy with what happened during these past few weeks. I don’t know what I’m kind of capable of. So I will work day by day to play the best game possible and to develop as a player. I’m not setting any of these crazy records or goals for myself. I know that keeping it cool is the best way to do it for me. I’m trying more to do that,” she further added.

Swiatek had a spotless run in the French Open this year. She didn’t drop a set until the grand finale when Muchkova gave her a tough run for her money. However, the three-time French Open winner overcame that challenge by returning back to her best in the third set and lifting the trophy eventually.