CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports News'I’m 22, so I literally don’t know what my limits are,' says an elated Iga Swiatek after French Open 2023 win

'I’m 22, so I literally don’t know what my limits are,' says an elated Iga Swiatek after French Open 2023 win

'I’m 22, so I literally don’t know what my limits are,' says an elated Iga Swiatek after French Open 2023 win
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Tarkesh Jha  Jun 11, 2023 6:06:49 PM IST (Published)

Iga Swiatek had a spotless run in the French Open this year. She didn’t drop a set until the grand finale when Muchkova gave her a tough run for her money. However, the three-time French Open winner overcame that challenge by returning back to her best in the third set and lifting the trophy eventually.

Polish tennis star Iga Swiatek believes that she will relentlessly keep chasing her further pursuits after lifting the Women’s Singles title in French Open 2023 on Saturday. Swiatek defeated Karolina Muchova by 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 in three sets to win her fourth Grand Slam title. Swiatek entered into the tournament as the top seeded player and lived up to those expectations with a flawless performance right throughout the campaign.

“I don’t think I need any idea. I’ll just go forward, you know? My whole career, I've tried to — if you’re talking about wins — just win as much as possible, obviously. I don’t think we all know what our limits are unless we’re done or we’re really mature. But I’m 22, so I literally don’t know what my limits are. I don’t know what to tell you,” Swiatek said post the victory in the summit clash.
Also Read:
Iga Swiatek retains French Open 2023 trophy; beats Karolina Muchova to win her 4th Grand Slam title
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X