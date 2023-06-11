'I’m 22, so I literally don’t know what my limits are,' says an elated Iga Swiatek after French Open 2023 win

Iga Swiatek had a spotless run in the French Open this year. She didn’t drop a set until the grand finale when Muchkova gave her a tough run for her money. However, the three-time French Open winner overcame that challenge by returning back to her best in the third set and lifting the trophy eventually.

Polish tennis star Iga Swiatek believes that she will relentlessly keep chasing her further pursuits after lifting the Women’s Singles title in French Open 2023 on Saturday. Swiatek defeated Karolina Muchova by 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 in three sets to win her fourth Grand Slam title. Swiatek entered into the tournament as the top seeded player and lived up to those expectations with a flawless performance right throughout the campaign.

“I don’t think I need any idea. I’ll just go forward, you know? My whole career, I've tried to — if you’re talking about wins — just win as much as possible, obviously. I don’t think we all know what our limits are unless we’re done or we’re really mature. But I’m 22, so I literally don’t know what my limits are. I don’t know what to tell you,” Swiatek said post the victory in the summit clash.

Also Read: