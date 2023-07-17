I’ll be following Carlos’ career for the next 10-12 years just like I did with Roger Federer, says Sachin Tendulkar after epic Wimbledon final

Tendulkar, who is a tennis aficionado, has been a long-time admirer of Swiss great Roger Federer. On Sunday, Tendulkar drew parallels between Alcaraz and Federer after the Spaniard’s stunning performance in the summit clash of Wimbledon 2023.

Indian cricket stalwart Sachin Tendulkar came out with high words of praise for Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz’s after the 20-year-old defeated Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final on Sunday. The ATP World No. 1 ranked player defeated the 23-time Grand Slam winner in an intense five-set encounter at the Centre Court.

What a fantastic final to watch! Excellent tennis by both these athletes! We’re witnessing the rise of the next superstar of tennis. I’ll be following Carlos’ career for the next 10-12 years just like I did with @Rogerfederer.Many congratulations @carlosalcaraz!#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/ZUDjohh3Li— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 16, 2023

Mental toughness = Novak DjokovicDespite having issues with his body, the mind continues to push him forward. What a player!#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/FeHzW92xNE — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 16, 2023

The 50-year-old spoke highly of Djokovic as well, who gave Alcaraz a tough run for his money right until the very end. Djokovic took the lead in the first set but went down in the following couple of ones.

However, he struck back with a fine comeback in the fourth set just when it appeared that Alcaraz might be running away with the game. The final set was a much closer affair, where Djokovic looked like being in the pole position until he squandered a fairly straightforward break point, which handed the momentum over to Alcaraz.

Even before the result was declared, Tendulkar tweeted, “Mental toughness = Novak Djokovic. Despite having issues with his body, the mind continues to push him forward. What a player! #Wimbledon.”