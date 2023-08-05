CNBC TV18
Igor Stimac grants Sunil Chhetri's request to exclude him from the Indian squad for the King's Cup in Thailand
Aug 5, 2023

Chhetri and his wife are expecting a child and the anticipated delivery date coincides with the schedule of the aforementioned tournament.

Indian national team head coach Igor Stimac has accepted skipper Sunil Chhetri’s request to exclude him for the squad for the King’s Cup that will be held in September in Thailand. Chhetri and his wife are expecting a child and the anticipated delivery date coincides with the schedule of the aforementioned tournament.

“I will go to the Asian Games. But I'm really looking forward to being a father. I will request coach not to include me in King’s Cup because it's very close to the delivery date. I hope nobody takes it as my excuse for not playing for country,” Chhetri mentioned in a recent interview with the Hindustan Times.
This is just the start, says head coach Igor Stimac as India moves up to 99th spot in FIFA rankings
Speaking to RevSportz, Stimac granted Chhetri’s wish saying that his absence gives the national side an opportunity to test some other players at the crucial centre-forward position. Stimac further underlined that the Indian captain can join the national team on September 13 when they kick-off their preparations for the Asian Games 2023.
“These are friendly games, so I don't see any reason not to let our skipper stay near his wife. We will use this opportunity to see a few players in the center-forward position. He can join us on September 13 for the Asian Games,” Stimac clarified.
India has been pitted against hosts China, Myanmar, and Bangladesh in Group of the Asian Games that will last from September 23-October 8 at Hangzhou in China.
India's squad for the 2023 Asian Games
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Gurmeet Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem.
Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Narender Gahlot, Lalchungnunga, Akash Mishra, Roshan Singh, Ashish Rai.
Midfielders: Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Apuia Ralte, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Rahul KP, Naorem Mahesh Singh.
Forwards: Siva Sakthi Narayanan, Rahim Ali, Aniket Jadhav, Vikram Partap Singh, Rohit Danu, Sunil Chhetri.
 
X