Igor Stimac appeals ISL clubs to release players for longer national camps in 2023/24 football season

Indian national team head coach Igor Stimac has appealed to his counterparts from every Indian Super League (ISL) club to release players from their respective teams so that the Blue Tigers can have longer national camps in November and December prior to the AFC Asian Cup 2023 and the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

The Croatian tactician mentioned that short preparations time is hampering the hopes of the national side to fare better in major tournaments. The ISL is likely to start off in September and run till March 2024. However, there are plenty of important multi-nation tournaments set to be held during this time period. This includes the Asian Games, the qualifiers for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup, along with the two aforementioned tournaments for the senior team.

Recently, it emerged that Mumbai City FC and East Bengal FC refused to let go of their players from their respective setups for the preparatory camp of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup that is set to begin in Bhubaneswar from August 12. All India Football Federation (AIFF) secretary-general Shaji Prabhakaran has assured that discussions will be held with relevant stakeholders to ensure that a smooth coordination is brought about on this front.

In that backdrop, Stimac wrote, “I want to thank all the clubs and their respective coaches for the huge part that they have played in developing Indian football and kindly ask you all to keep supporting our request for longer camps throughout November and December prior to the World Cup Qualifiers and AFC Asian Cup. You dear coaches know best that short preparation time is killing any hopes for us doing well in these major tournaments.”

He added, “I urge all clubs to continue supporting our national teams, especially in the upcoming months packed with some major tournaments – AFC U-23 qualifiers, Asian Games, World Cup Qualifiers and AFC Asian Cup. We as a nation want to be able to put our best players on the pitch against the footballing giants of Asia and the World and show them that we are not to be taken lightly.”

The response of ISL clubs to this appeal is keenly awaited. The Indian club football has kicked off with the Durand Cup that is currently being held in Kolkata, Guwahati, and Kokrajhar.