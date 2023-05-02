If you can give it, you got to take it, says Virat Kohli after win against Lucknow Super Giants

After Royal Challengers Bangalore win, Kohli addressed the team and candidly said, "That's a sweet win boys. A sweet win. If you can give it, you got to take it. Otherwise don't give it."

Monday night's IPL game turned firey after Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir got into a heated exchange. After Royal Challengers Bangalore won, Kohli addressed the team and candidly said, "That's a sweet win boys. A sweet win. If you can give it, you got to take it. Otherwise don't give it."

RCB defended a low-scoring total of 126 runs after they were defeated by Lucknow in Chinnaswamy Stadium. After the last win, the LSG mentor went ahead and shushed the crowd in Bangalore and this time Kohli gave it back in Lucknow's Ekana stadium.

ALSO READ |

Watch the video here:

Back in the dressing room, Kohli was seen speaking to the camera when he said, "It was a really important win for us. The fact that we got more support from the home crowd is an unbelievable feeling. It tells you all about how much we are liked as a team and how people come out and back us." Back in the dressing room, Kohli was seen speaking to the camera when he said, "It was a really important win for us. The fact that we got more support from the home crowd is an unbelievable feeling. It tells you all about how much we are liked as a team and how people come out and back us."

"It's a very sweet win. Feels very good for many reasons but most importantly for the kind of character we showed defending that total . I think everyone had the belief that we could do it and we were on the winning side which is great," he added.

The RCB captain Faf du Plessis came in with full support and admitted that he had no problems with the spectacle. "That's the best version of Virat, isn't it?" Faf said. "To see him pumped up like that. That's when he's at his best. It's really awesome to be a part of it. My job is to keep things calm on the field, which I thought we did really well."

RCB next face the bottom-placed DC at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.