Ambuja Cements Q4 profit rises 2% YoY to Rs 502 crore; co announces final dividend
If you can give it, you got to take it, says Virat Kohli after win against Lucknow Super Giants

May 2, 2023

After Royal Challengers Bangalore win, Kohli addressed the team and candidly said, "That's a sweet win boys. A sweet win. If you can give it, you got to take it. Otherwise don't give it."

Monday night's IPL game turned firey after Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir got into a heated exchange. After Royal Challengers Bangalore win, Kohli addressed the team and candidly said, "That's a sweet win boys. A sweet win. If you can give it, you got to take it. Otherwise don't give it."

RCB defended a low-scoring total of 126 runs after they were defeated by Lucknow in Chinnaswamy Stadium. After the last win, the LSG mentor went ahead and shushed the crowd in Bangalore and this time Kohli gave it back in Lucknow's Ekana stadium.
ALSO READ | 
WATCH: Gautam Gambhir's 'finger on lips' gesture for RCB fans goes viral
X