ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Netherlands nearly hand Sri Lanka an upset, Dhananjaya de Silva stars with the bat

Sri Lanka survived a massive scare against the Netherlands at the Queens Sports Club in Zimbabwe on Friday in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers. Clashing against each other in the Super Six clash, the Dutchmen gave the Lankans a close run for their money on a sluggish surface.

Put into bat first, the Dasun Shanaka-led team were bowled out for 213 in under 49 overs. Dhananjaya de Silva put in a valiant effort with the bat, scoring 93 off 111 deliveries courtesy of eight boundaries and two sixes.

However, the rest of the batting order failed to chip in in a greater capacity and that handed the Netherlands an exciting opportunity to bring about another upset in the tournament. A few days ago, the second-string Dutch side defeated the West Indies in a cracking super over. On Friday, they had an opportunity to repeat that feat against another Test-playing nation but fell short of the same by merely 21 runs in the end.

“Disappointing for us. At the halfway mark, we thought they were under par, it was probably a 250-260 wicket. We had a good start. Credit to them, they bowled well in that little patch there and we couldn't get over the line,” Dutch skipper Scott Edwards said after the game.

He further added, “We bowled well throughout the whole innings. Dhananjaya batted exceptionally well, didn't give us many chances, and sometimes on those wickets, there's going to be those partnerships. We were disappointing with the bat. A run-out like that or a great piece of fielding can change the game a little bit. We bat deep, we should have gotten over the line.”