ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Netherlands nearly hand Sri Lanka an upset, Dhananjaya de Silva stars with the bat

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Both the Dutch openers, i.e. Vikramjit Singh and Max O’Dowd departed for ducks but half-centuries by Wesley Barresi (52) and Scott Edwards (67) brought them close to the target. Bas de Leede played a handy knock of 41 runs as well, however, a three-wicket haul by Maheesh Theekshana along with timely contributions by other Lankan bowlers ensured that Netherlands were unable to secure a victory in the end.

Sri Lanka survived a massive scare against the Netherlands at the Queens Sports Club in Zimbabwe on Friday in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers. Clashing against each other in the Super Six clash, the Dutchmen gave the Lankans a close run for their money on a sluggish surface.

Put into bat first, the Dasun Shanaka-led team were bowled out for 213 in under 49 overs. Dhananjaya de Silva put in a valiant effort with the bat, scoring 93 off 111 deliveries courtesy of eight boundaries and two sixes.