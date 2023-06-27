homesports NewsICC World Cup 2023 Schedule Live Updates: The opener and the final to be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Wankhede and Eden Garden to host the semis

ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule Live Updates: The opener and the final to be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Wankhede and Eden Garden to host the semis

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 27, 2023 12:10:45 PM IST (Updated)

India is set to host the 13th edition of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup. The men's 50-over Cricket World Cup is returning to the Indian shores for the first time since 2011 when India co-hosted the tournament with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Follow the live blog as the International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to announce the schedule of the quadrennial event.

Schedule of each team for the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023

Jun 27, 2023 1:47 PM

Why were the venues for the semi-finals shifted from Chennai and Bengaluru? 

“Yes, the venues for the two semi-finals have been changed from Bengaluru and Chennai to Mumbai and Kolkata. No major changes to the draft schedule which was earlier prepared and the title clash will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad,” an official in the know of developments was quoted in a report by the aforementioned website.

Apparently, the last-four clash was shifted from Chennai owing to threats of rain during November in the Tamil Nadu capital.

Jun 27, 2023 1:34 PM

Pakistan and Bangladesh will lock horns at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on October 31. Kolkata will also be hosting other major clashes such as the one between India-South Africa on November 5 and also the second semi-final on November 16.

Jun 27, 2023 1:25 PM

Sneak peek into the list of fixtures for Team India

Jun 27, 2023 1:18 PM

Why was there a delay in the announcement of the schedule of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023?

There was a lot of uncertainty looming over the India-Pakistan clash in the upcoming World Cup, which led to the delay in the announcement of the schedule of the tournament as well. The initial point of contention was Pakistan’s reluctance to travel to India for the competition after BCCI secretary and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Jay Shah insisted that the Asia Cup 2023 will not be held in the neighbouring country. Finally, an agreement was reached due to which the continental tournament will now be held in a hybrid model with India playing all of its games in Sri Lanka. Following that, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lobbied actively to have its say on the venues that will host their respective games. They were hesitant to play India in Ahmedabad. Last week, it emerged that the PCB was looking to get the locations of its matches against Australia and Afghanistan switched to Chennai and Bengaluru respectively.

Jun 27, 2023 1:10 PM
Revealed: Dates and venues of India's fixtures in ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023
India will kick off their campaign by taking on five-time champions Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8. They will then travel up north at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi for the match against Afghanistan. The marquee clash between India and Pakistan will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15.
Jun 27, 2023 1:04 PM

Virat Kohli Birthday Special 

The Indian team will square off against South Africa at the Eden Gardens on Virat Kohli's 35th birthday on November 5, 2023!

Jun 27, 2023 12:56 PM

BCCI secretary Jay Shah reacts to the announcement of the schedule of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023

Jun 27, 2023 12:49 PM

Did you know? India has won all seven of its games against Pakistan in the ODI World Cup so far

India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023. This will be the eighth meeting between the two teams in the history of the tournament with India having emerged victorious in all seven games so far.

Jun 27, 2023 12:47 PM
Jun 27, 2023 12:39 PM

Indian team schedule for World Cup 2023:

IND vs AUS, Oct 8, Chennai
IND vs AFG, Oct 11, Delhi
IND vs PAK, Oct 15, Ahmedabad
IND vs BAN, Oct 19, Pune
IND vs NZ, Oct 22, Dharamsala
IND vs ENG, Oct 29, Lucknow
IND vs Qualifier, Nov 2, Mumbai
IND vs SA, Nov 5, Kolkata
IND vs Qualifier, Nov 11, Bengaluru

Jun 27, 2023 12:22 PM

The wait is finally over. Here is the complete schedule of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023:

England vs New Zealand to be the opening match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The marquee clash between India and Pakistan will be played on October 15 also at the Narenda Modi Stadium. Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium and Kolkata's Eden Garden to host the two semifinals.
 

Jun 27, 2023 12:15 PM

Right then we are not far now when we should have the schedule of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 out. The event has gotten underway.

Jun 27, 2023 12:02 PM

According to the reports, the schedule will be announced at 12 pm IST. Legendary Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan, former India opener Virender Sehwag, India's World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev will join ICC CEO  Geoff Allardice and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah for the launch event in Mumbai.

Jun 27, 2023 11:36 AM

Here are the stadiums that have previously hosted the final of the Men's ODI World Cup.

1975: Lord's, London

1979: Lord's, London

1983: Lord's, London

1987: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

1992: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

1996: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

1999: Lord's, London

2003: New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

2007: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown

2011: Wankhede, Mumbai

2015: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

2019: Lord's, London.

Jun 27, 2023 11:20 AM