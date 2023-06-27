ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule Live Updates: The opener and the final to be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Wankhede and Eden Garden to host the semis

Why was there a delay in the announcement of the schedule of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023?
There was a lot of uncertainty looming over the India-Pakistan clash in the upcoming World Cup, which led to the delay in the announcement of the schedule of the tournament as well. The initial point of contention was Pakistan’s reluctance to travel to India for the competition after BCCI secretary and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Jay Shah insisted that the Asia Cup 2023 will not be held in the neighbouring country. Finally, an agreement was reached due to which the continental tournament will now be held in a hybrid model with India playing all of its games in Sri Lanka. Following that, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lobbied actively to have its say on the venues that will host their respective games. They were hesitant to play India in Ahmedabad. Last week, it emerged that the PCB was looking to get the locations of its matches against Australia and Afghanistan switched to Chennai and Bengaluru respectively.
Virat Kohli Birthday Special
The Indian team will square off against South Africa at the Eden Gardens on Virat Kohli's 35th birthday on November 5, 2023!
BCCI secretary Jay Shah reacts to the announcement of the schedule of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023
Did you know? India has won all seven of its games against Pakistan in the ODI World Cup so far
India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023. This will be the eighth meeting between the two teams in the history of the tournament with India having emerged victorious in all seven games so far.
Indian team schedule for World Cup 2023:
IND vs AUS, Oct 8, Chennai
IND vs AFG, Oct 11, Delhi
IND vs PAK, Oct 15, Ahmedabad
IND vs BAN, Oct 19, Pune
IND vs NZ, Oct 22, Dharamsala
IND vs ENG, Oct 29, Lucknow
IND vs Qualifier, Nov 2, Mumbai
IND vs SA, Nov 5, Kolkata
IND vs Qualifier, Nov 11, Bengaluru
The wait is finally over. Here is the complete schedule of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023:
England vs New Zealand to be the opening match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The marquee clash between India and Pakistan will be played on October 15 also at the Narenda Modi Stadium. Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium and Kolkata's Eden Garden to host the two semifinals.
According to the reports, the schedule will be announced at 12 pm IST. Legendary Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan, former India opener Virender Sehwag, India's World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev will join ICC CEO Geoff Allardice and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah for the launch event in Mumbai.
Here are the stadiums that have previously hosted the final of the Men's ODI World Cup.
1975: Lord's, London
1979: Lord's, London
1983: Lord's, London
1987: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
1992: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
1996: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
1999: Lord's, London
2003: New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
2007: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown
2011: Wankhede, Mumbai
2015: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
2019: Lord's, London.
As we wait for the fixtures of the ICC World Cup 2023 to be announced here is a look at the winners of the previous editions of the Men's ODI World Cup.
1975: West Indies (Final: West Indies vs Australia)
1979: West Indies (Final: West Indies vs England)
1983: India (Final: India vs West Indies)
1987: Australia (Final: Australia vs England)
1992: Pakistan (Final: England vs Pakistan)
1996: Sri Lanka (Final: Sri Lanka vs Australia)
1999: Australia (Final: Australia vs Pakistan)
2003: Australia (Final: India vs Australia)
2007: Australia (Final: Australia vs Sri Lanka)
2011: India (Final: India vs Sri Lanka)
2015: Australia (Final: Australia vs New Zealand)
2019: England (Final: England vs New Zealand)
While the schedule of the ICC World Cup 2023 is awaited, the qualifying event for the World Cup is already underway in Zimbabwe. The ICC World Cup 2023 qualifiers is taking place in Zimbabwe to find the two teams that will be joining the top-8 ODI teams for the mega event. And yesterday, in an extraordinary fashion, the Netherlands beat two-time ODI World Cup champions the West Indies via Super Over after the match finished in a Tie. The loss for the West Indies has meant that they now are at the risk of the missing the ICC World Cup 2023.
