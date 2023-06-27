CNBC TV18
Jun 27, 2023

PCB’s request to get the match against India moved to another venue was turned down by both the ICC and the BCCI as they deemed the Narendra Modi Stadium to be the best fitted to host the marquee clash. It can host over one lakh spectators and will naturally be the centre of all eyeballs. Sydney Cricket Ground (1992), M. Chinnasway Stadium (1996), Old Trafford (1999), Centurion (2003), IS Bindra Stadium (2011), Adelaide Oval (2015), and Old Trafford (2019) have hosted the previous encounters between the two nations in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup.

India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023. This will be the eighth meeting between the two teams in the history of the tournament with India having emerged victorious in all seven games so far. The final announcement of the fixture details was made in a press conference held by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) in Mumbai on Tuesday.

There was a lot of uncertainty looming over the India-Pakistan clash in the upcoming World Cup, which led to the delay in the announcement of the schedule of the tournament as well.
The initial point of contention was Pakistan’s reluctance to travel to India for the competition after BCCI secretary and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Jay Shah insisted that the Asia Cup 2023 will not be held in the neighbouring country.
X