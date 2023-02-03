ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Check dates, participating teams and all you need to know

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead India for the third consecutive time in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup with Smriti Mandhana as the vice-captain. The Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 event will start from February 10.

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup is around the corner and fans are all set to cheer for their favourite team. This is the eighth edition of the mega event, which will be held in South Africa. Ten teams will participate in this year's tournament. Given the success of the Under-19 Women's team in the U-19 T20 World Cup final, the Indian women's team, led by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, will be hot favourites to lift the title, while England and Australia are considered the other top two contenders.

All you need to know about the ICC T20 Women' T20 World Cup

When does the tournament begin: The Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 event will start from February 10.

Where is it being played: The Women's T20 World Cup 2023 is being hosted in South Africa.

Where to watch: The Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will be broadcast LIVE on the Star Sports Network, and will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar App.

Total number of matches: A total of 33 matches will be played throughout the tournament.

Venues: Matches will be played across three venues - Newlands Cricket Ground, St George's Park Cricket Ground and Boland Park will. The event is set to kick off on February 10 at Newlands, Cape Town, which will also host the semi-finals and the final.

Teams: 10 teams will be participating in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. These include Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, England, India, Ireland, Pakistan and West Indies.

Format: The 10 teams have been divided into two groups where each team will play in round-robin format. With two points for each win, two teams sitting at the top of their respective groups will play in the semi-final and the winners will proceed to the finals.

Finals: The final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 will be played on February 26 at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town.

8⃣ iconic moments, 1⃣ winner 👀 It's time to vote for @0xFanCraze ICC Women’s #T20WorldCup Greatest Moments 🗳All you need to know 👉 https://t.co/zsUQtXzzadVote now 👇— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) January 31, 2023

Key dates

February 10: The T20 World Cup starts with a Group 1 match between South Africa and Sri Lanka.

February 21: The first round of matches or the group stage will finish with a clash between South Africa and Bangladesh.

February 23 and 24: The two semi-finals will be played at Newlands, Cape Town.

February 26: The final match will be played at Newlands, Cape Town and the winning team will be crowned World Champions.

The Groups

Group 1

Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka

Group 2

England, India, Ireland, Pakistan, West Indies

India's shot at the Crown

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead India for the third consecutive time in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup with Smriti Mandhana as the vice-captain.

Kaur's team will hope to win after facing defeat in the finals of the Women's T20 World Cup 2020 at the hands of Australia.

After the Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup win, the spirits of the team will be high as the senior Indian Women’s team will also look to bring the trophy home.

This time the Indian side has a good mix of spin and pace bowling including the likes of Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh and Radha Yadav. The batting line up is also powerful featuring standout batters like Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma who will be pumped after the U-19 T20 World Cup win.