ICC to introduce two big rules to reduce impact of franchise leagues on international cricket: Report

The ICC is planning to limit teams from fielding more than four overseas players in their starting XI in addition to making the leagues pay the respective national boards a particular sum of money for every cricketer whom they sign. Restriction on the number of international players being permitted in the playing XI will cause concerns to two brand new leagues that have stemmed into international emergence this year.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is mulling introducing two key rules to restrict the supposedly overriding effect of franchise T20 tournaments on international cricket.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based ILT20, which was launched in January 2023, permitted as many as nine overseas players to feature in the starting XI. Similarly, the upcoming Major League Cricket (MLC) that will be held in Texas in the United States of America (USA) will allow six foreigners to be a part of every franchise’s XI.

This move can possibly prevent players from putting pen to paper on multi-franchise contracts as there will be fewer places open for them to fill in. However, this limit will only be applicable to players from 12 full-time member nations. This could hence open more pathways for cricketers from associate nations to shoot into prominence through these leagues.

Further, the ICC might as well make it mandatory for every team to pay 10 percent of the amount that they will give to any player to the national board. This move will ensure that the country’s cricketing associations will have an alternative source of revenue flowing in as the value of these franchise leagues keeps growing gradually.

Any tournament that does not adhere to these rules will be labelled as an unsanctioned tournament. Hence, any player taking part in these competitions will be prohibited from representing their team internationally and even participating in the existing franchise cricket landscape.