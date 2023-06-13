ICC to introduce two big rules to reduce impact of franchise leagues on international cricket: Report

The ICC is planning to limit teams from fielding more than four overseas players in their starting XI in addition to making the leagues pay the respective national boards a particular sum of money for every cricketer whom they sign. Restriction on the number of international players being permitted in the playing XI will cause concerns to two brand new leagues that have stemmed into international emergence this year.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is mulling introducing two key rules to restrict the supposedly overriding effect of franchise T20 tournaments on international cricket.

