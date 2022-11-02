ICC T20I Batting Rankings: Stunning performances in Australia fire Suryakumar Yadav to no. 1 spot

By Prakhar Sachdeo

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav rose to the top of the ICC T20I rankings for batters on Wednesday, November 2. Suryakumar, who is currently with the Indian squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, was rewarded for his excellent show in Australia.

Suryakumar overtook Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan to claim the top spot on the ranking charts.

The right-handed batter hit an unbeaten fifty against the Netherlands in Sydney and followed that knock with a brave half-century versus South Africa in Perth.

2022 has proven to be a fruitful year for Suryakumar as he has scored 935 runs in 26 innings at an average of 42.50 and a strike rate of 183.69. In that span, he has hit eight half-centuries and one hundred.

The other Indian batsman in the top 10 of the ICC batting rankings is Virat Kohli who is at the 10th spot.

In the ICC T20I rankings for the all-rounders, Hardik Pandya finds himself placed in third place.