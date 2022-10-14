ICC T20 World Cup: Fresh concern for Australia as Warner suffers injury ahead of opener

By PTI

Mini Defending champions Australia's buildup to the T20 World Cup suffered a big blow after their star opener David Warner pulled out of the third ODI against England with a stiff neck. Before they open their campaign against New Zealand on October 22, Australia will face India in a warmup game on October 18 in Brisbane.

Defending champions Australia's build-up to the T20 World Cup suffered a big blow after their star opener David Warner on Friday, October 14 pulled out of the third ODI against England with a stiff neck. Australia are due to open their World Cup campaign against New Zealand on October 22, and before that face India in a warm-up game on Tuesday, October 18 in Brisbane.

"I'm a bit stiff this morning. I obviously had a pretty heavy fall the other day. I've never had whiplash before. It's pulled up real stiff," Warner, who was the player of the tournament in their triumphant T20 World Cup campaign in the UAE last year, told Fox Cricket. Steve Smith was called in as his replacement in their third and final T20I.

Also Read

The 35-year-old, who has been in sizzling form with two half-centuries in three matches, had a concussion scare in their second T20I against England at Canberra's Manuka Oval on Wednesday. Warner landed awkwardly on the point boundary while attempting a Moeen Ali catch and was replaced by Smith.

The left-handed batter, however, passed the concussion test and opened alongside captain Aaron Finch, only to be dismissed by English seamer Reece Topley for four in the fifth over. England won the match by eight runs to lead the series 2-0.

Australia's T20 World Cup Squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner and Adam Zampa.