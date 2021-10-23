ICC T20 World Cup Australia vs South Africa Preview: Where to watch live, playing XI, betting odds

South Africa and Australia will play at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi today with both the teams looking to earn their maiden title in T20 World Cup tournament. While Australia has just lost a series to Bangladesh, South Africa has recently defeated West Indies, Ireland and Sri Lanka.

From a layman point of view, South Africa is not among the top sides and they have a history of floundering in big tournaments. On the other hand, Australia has always been among the major contenders in any cricketing tournament.

However, experts predict "chokers" can emerge as the “underdogs” in the tournament. In fact, South Africa could win this match against Australia by a close margin, according to Dream11 team prediction.

While South Africa won both of its warm-up matches, Australia pulled off a win against New Zealand but lost to India.

Also Read | T20 World Cup: Top 5 Indian players versus Pakistan to watch out for

A. Match Details

Timing: Match starts at 3.30 pm and the toss will take place at 3 pm.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Betting Odds (Oddschecker):

Australia: 3/4

South Africa: 23/20

Telecast: Star Sports Network, Disney+Hoststar

B. South Africa squad

Temba Bavuma (C), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (WK), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen

Reserves: George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams

Key players

Going by numbers, Quinton de Kock is certainly the best batter in the South Africa squad. This is despite his so-so IPL performance. He has the ability to play long and fast innings.

Besides, de Kock, David Miller is another South African batter that has a lot of responsibility on his shoulder. If the left-handed batter fails to deliver, the South African middle-order could crumble.

The Proteans also have the number one T20I bowler in Tabraiz Shamsi. Shamsi, along with Kagiso Rabada, has the potential to turn around the match for South Africa. Their variations could trouble the batters of the opponent teams.

C. Australia squad

Aaron Finch (C), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (VC), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams

Key players

Among the batters, Glen Maxwell will have to do a lot of heavy lifting in the middle order. He has just had a great IPL season in which his batting average was 48 and strike rate was a whopping 150. His performance may well decide the fortune of Australia in the tournament.

Steven Smith is another key player to look for. He has been a consistent performer for the Australian side. However, he needs to get over a slow start in high-scoring games to ensure a victory for his side.

Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc and Kane Richardson are likely to be the backbone of the Australian bowling attack. While Kane has shown promise in his last few games, Starc is probably the best bowler in the team at this point in time. However, Starc has conceived as much as ten runs per over in recent games.

Also, Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Marsh are the two all-rounders that have the capability to change the game for Australia.

Also Read | These top players will be missing from T20 World Cup and why it's a big deal