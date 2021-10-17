ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Top 5 contenders to finish as highest run-scorer

As the now-familiar sight of Dhoni lifting yet another IPL trophy in CSK yellow fades away in the rear-view mirror, all eyes are now set on Team India and what the Men in Blue can achieve on the world stage. The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 group stages get underway on October 17, at the United Arab Emirates and Oman. However, it isn’t until October 23 that we’ll see the big guns take centre stage in the Super 12 round.

Now before it really starts raining sixes in the tournament, here’s a look at our pick for the top five batsmen who could finish atop the run-scoring charts.

5) Virat Kohli

(Image: Reuters)

Having announced that he will be stepping down as India’s T20I captain post the World Cup will surely have upped the pressure on Kohli. But, as we’ve seen on numerous occasions in the past, like a true diamond, the lad from Delhi only seems to thrive when put under the cosh. Despite only registering 405 runs at an average of 28.92 in IPL 2021, this is still the man who holds the T20I records for, brace yourself… Most player-of-the-series awards (7), Most runs in career (3159), Highest career batting average (52.65) and Most fifties in career (28). Need we say more?

4) KL Rahul

(Image: Reuters)

The stylish opener had a dismal T20I series against England in March 2021 registering just 15 runs in four innings, but he roared back to form in the recently concluded IPL. Leading Punjab Kings from the front, Rahul registered 626 runs from just 13 outings, averaging 62.60 and also finishing with the most sixes in the tournament (30). We’re looking at a potentially explosive opening partnership for India if Rahul carries his rich vein into the World Cup.

3) Dawid Malan

(Image: Reuters)

Entering the tournament as the number one ranked T20I batsman, the left-hander will be key to England’s chances at the World Cup. During the aforementioned series against India this year, Malan snatched the record of Fastest to 1000 T20I runs from Babar Azam, taking just 24 innings to get to the mark, two fewer than the Pakistani talisman. Since then his form seems to have dipped on the International stage but we wouldn’t put it past him to get back to his best going into the big-ticket event.

2) Babar Azam

(Image: Reuters)

Leading Pakistan as captain this time out, the 27-year-old uber-talented batsman will be keen to make his mark. Despite seeing one T20I record taken off him by Malan, the right-hander still holds the acclaim of being Fastest to 2000 T20I runs (52 innings) and can be unstoppable on his day. With his ability to find the boundary with ease all around the ground, Azam will prove a tricky prospect for both captains and bowlers when he takes the crease.

1) Rohit Sharma

(Image: Reuters)

The ‘Hitman’ was at his blistering best when India took to the World Stage at the 2018 ODI World Cup and he will be looking to replicate that form in the shorter format. Sharma finished as the highest-run scorer (648) with a stunning five centuries in just nine matches in that tournament, proving again that once he gets going there are very few who can stop the juggernaut. What’s more, the Indian vice-captain also holds the record for most 100s in T20Is (4) and stands third on the all-time batting record with 2864 runs from 103 T20I innings, a figure he will surely be eager to add to.