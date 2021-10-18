ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Top 5 bowlers who could contest for highest wicket taker's prize

The 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup is under way and with the game having evolved over the years, it's a common notion that cricket has slowly converted into a batsman's game. It gets difficult to argue against this perception, especially with bowlers facing an uphill battle against flat decks, shorter boundaries and various minute rule changes.

However, even with the odds stacked against them, there are a few outrageously talented individuals who can hold their own no matter the conditions or the calibre of opposition they're up against.

Here's CNBCTV18.com's pick of the top five bowlers whom we think will dictate results in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 and finish with the most scalps come the end of the tournament.

5) Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan (Image: Reuters) Rashid Khan (Image: Reuters)

Despite being only 23, the Afghani spin-wizard carries the aura of a veteran in the shortest format. The leg-spinner was crowned the ICC Men's T20I Player of the Decade in December 2020, and sits fifth on the all-time T20I wicket-takers list with 95 scalps from 51 innings.

He finished as the second highest wicket-taker (11) In the previous edition of the T20 World Cup, helping Afghanistan qualify for the Super-10 stage. With his side kicking off the tournament from the Super-12 stage this time out, Khan will be keen to take his nation and his personal record to even greater heights.

4) Tabraiz Shamsi

Tabraiz Shamsi (Image: Reuters) Tabraiz Shamsi (Image: Reuters)

The South African wrist spinner enters the tournament as the no.1 ranked T20I bowler and the left-armer will be keen to prove those credentials on the grandest stage of all.

Shamsi has shown that he can deliver in any phase of the game, with his ability to turn the ball both ways coupled with great control and ample variations, making it hard for batters to predict his next move. Another personal accolade awaits the 31-year-old with Shamsi currently second on the records list for most wickets in a calendar year. He has 28 scalps from 17 matches in 2021 and with only Andrew Tye (31 wickets in 2018) ahead of him, the spinner will be keen to snap up that record during the tournament.

3) Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shaheen Shah Afridi Shaheen Shah Afridi

The left-arm pacer from Pakistan with an imposing 6ft 6in frame has a number of tools in his arsenal and the intelligence needed to use them to lethal effect. Afridi’s height enables him to extract lethal bounce from any wicket, which along with his ability to swing the ball and his knack of landing pinpoint yorkers is sure to keep batters on their toes.

The pacy 21-year-old has 32 T20I scalps from 30 innings since making his debut in 2018 which is an impressive start by the youngster, however you get the sense that there’s much more to come from him and this tournament is another opportunity for the young turk to live up to that billing.

2) Trent Boult

Trent Boult (Image: Reuters) Trent Boult (Image: Reuters)

Another left-arm quick makes our list but unlike the youngster that precedes him, Boult has been there and done that in all formats of the sport. The Kiwi pacer has the uncanny ability to generate swing no matter what the conditions and is known to land killer blows at crucial stages of the game. Having bowled the Super Over in New Zealand’s heart-breaking loss to England at the ODI World Cup, Boult will be all fired up to write a new chapter on the world stage and lead the Black Caps all the way to the summit this time out.

1) Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah. (Image: Reuters) Jasprit Bumrah. (Image: Reuters)

Toe-crushing yorkers, lightning pace and the ability to contain runs with tight lines and length all make Bumrah India’s chief threat with the ball in hand. Captain Kohli is known to toss the ball to his trump card whenever in need of a breakthrough and the 27-year-old seldom disappoints. In the recently concluded UAE leg of IPL 2021, Bumrah scalped 15 wickets in just seven games striking every 11.2 balls and giving away runs at a miserly economy rate of just 7.79. All great news for Team India fans going into the big-ticket event being jointly hosted in UAE and Oman.