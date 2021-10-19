ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Top 5 all-rounders who could rake in those fantasy points

The seventh edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is already underway with teams battling it out in the group stages at UAE and Oman. The Men in Blue will enter the fray in the Super 12 round with arguably the most anticipated fixture of the round, India vs Pakistan, slated for October 24. Now before we get to those blockbuster matchups, here's a look at the top five all-rounders who will be sure to gobble up those fantasy points be it with bat, ball or their electric displays in the field.

5) Andre Russell

One of the most destructive cricketers on his day, Russell can smack the ball out of sight, rattle the wickets with searing yorkers and take gravity-defying catches all without breaking a sweat or losing his infectious Caribbean swagger. The 33-year-old two-time T20 World Champion has been a vital member of the West Indies’ golden T20 generation that has dominated the shortest format, and he will be keen to add to his trophy cabinet as the Men in Maroon set out to defend their crown.

4) Glenn Maxwell

The Australian all-rounder has blown hot and cold in the past but entering the tournament he seems to have finally found some rhythm in his game. In the recently concluded IPL, Maxwell notched up 513 runs in 15 matches while also grabbing 3 wickets. He seems settled now in the no.4 position, which ensures he faces a good number of deliveries to unleash his vast array of shots. Maxwell doesn’t just pummel oppositions with the bat though, often providing handy breakthroughs with his off-spin, evidenced by his 31 T20I wickets from 47 innings.

3) Moeen Ali

After becoming the first Englishman to win the IPL in the recently concluded season, Moeen Ali will now have his eyes firmly set on the shortest format’s most coveted prize. The left-handed batting all-rounder served up a timely reminder of his talents, smashing 43* off just 20 balls in the warm-up game against India on October 18 and looks in great touch going into the World Cup. He also has 21 wickets from 33 T20I innings with his right-arm off-break and also brings with him a safe pair of hands in the outfield.

2) Ravindra Jadeja

With doubts lingering over Hardik Pandya’s ability to contribute with the ball following his injury layoff, the mantle of an all-action all-rounder in the Indian camp will surely descend upon the very able shoulders of Ravindra Jadeja. Another recently crowned IPL champion, Jadeja is a player who is constantly in the fray. Be it with the bat, ball or his brilliant prowess in the field, Jadeja gives his team the edge in every department and will definitely be one of the first names on the team sheet for captain Virat Kohli.

1) Shakib Al Hasan

Without doubt one of the most talented cricketers to emerge from Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan will be difficult to contain for any opposition at the World Cup. He has hit the ground running in the tournament already, taking two wickets in his team’s opener against Scotland to knock Lasith Malinga off his perch and become the highest wicket-taker in T20Is with 108 scalps. Often seen at no. 3, Shakib has also contributed 1783 runs from 87 T20I innings and will be hungry to add to those numbers as the tournament progresses.

