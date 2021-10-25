ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Three things we learnt from India’s defeat to Pakistan

Indian fans were served a harsh reminder of the fickle nature of T20 cricket on October 24. India had never lost to Pakistan in a World Cup encounter before last night, boasting a 12-0 record that stretched all the way back to 1992. However, record books don’t decide matches, individual displays within a healthy team ethos do, and Pakistan had plenty of both.

Right from the get-go, Pakistan looked unaffected by the proverbial ‘Monkey on their Back’ of past records, as they systematically dismantled the Indian batting order. Shaheen Shah Afridi (3/31) bowled with a conviction that belied his age (21) while Babar Azam (68*) and Mohammad Rizwan (79*) provided stellar responses to everything the Indian bowlers threw at them.

India vs Pakistan Highlights:

India on the other hand looked blunt. Barring Kohli and Pant, the batters barely offered any resistance, while the bowlers started off defensively, a far cry from the aggressive approach we’ve been conditioned to expect from recent years. However, with failure often credited as life’s greatest teacher, let’s set aside the doom and gloom and take a look at what we learnt from an otherwise bleak result.

1) Class is Permanent

While the Indian batters were floored by Pakistan’s blistering start, Virat Kohli stood tall, methodically adding 57 off 49 balls to save India the embarrassment of a total batting collapse. Credit to Pant who temporarily offered good support (39 off 30 balls) but it was the Indian skipper’s class act that truly saved the day.

Kohli showed grit in rebuilding and never once looked out of control despite facing a lethal bowling attack. He was finally outdone by a cleverly disguised slow bouncer from Afridi but that was only when trying to maximise runs in the penultimate over. Coming into the tournament with a few question marks over his form, the Indian captain again proved the old adage of class being permanent, as he led from the front and laid a marker for his team to aspire towards.

2) Team selection exposed

If there’s one thing the Indian team lacked dearly it was the presence of a second genuine all-rounder to provide some much-needed balance. Hardik Pandya, not bowling, means there’s absolutely no margin for error for the Indian bowlers. This could be a factor behind the defensive approach we saw as Pakistan cruised to victory with their wickets intact.

Bowlers need to be able to take risks to get wickets, and a safety net in the form of a sixth bowling option helps them do just that. Right now, If any of the five bowlers start leaking runs, Kohli has to bring himself into the attack, which isn’t a good look for a side with title aspirations. With it only being the start of the tournament, India has time to address this issue early and ensure it doesn’t return to haunt the team again.

3) No margin for error in clash against Kiwis

While no side should be taken for granted, it’s safe to say that India’s next fixture against New Zealand holds the key to their semi-final aspirations. It shouldn’t be outlandish to expect India to register wins against Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia, who make up the remainder of their Super 12 group.

If neighbours Pakistan do India a favour by beating the Kiwis on October 26, then the Men in Blue can even avoid an ugly scrap involving Net Run Rate and keep their fate in their own hands with a win against the Kiwis. But stumble against New Zealand and India find themselves in an unenviable position of anxiously waiting for results to go their way.

For our full coverage of the T20 ICC World Cup, click here