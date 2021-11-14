ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Babar Azam, Jos Buttler and more; Check out which players deserve a place in 'team of the tournament'

Sixteen teams, 44 matches played across four different venues in Oman and the UAE and nearly one month of action. Only the title round of the T20 World Cup 2021 remains. Australia and New Zealand will battle it out in Dubai to be crowned as the new champions of T20 cricket.

Many players entertained the cricket fans with their displays, but only a select few were consistent right through the course of the tournament. If there has to be a team of the tournament, a fantasy player's ultimate fantasy, comprising of the players from across all the participating teams then it has to be this.

Presenting the T20 World Cup 2021 team of the tournament

The Openers

Babar Azam (Pakistan) and Jos Buttler (England)

Babar Azam and Jos Buttler (Image: Reuters)

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and England wicketkeeper batter Jos Buttler enjoyed great T20 World Cup 2021, opening the innings for their respective teams. Azam became the first batter since Matthew Hayden and Virat Kohli to score four fifties in the single edition of a T20 World Cup. Buttler on his part was at his attacking best in his 32-ball 71 against Australia. RunsThat knock was followed by a gritty unbeaten 101 against Sri Lanka, which at the time of writing remains this World Cups only century. Babar also eclipsed Hayden's record for the most runs scored by a batsman in his maiden T20 World Cup appearance during the second semifinal between Pakistan and Australia in Dubai. Babar's calm way of collecting runs could complement Buttler's aggression. Buttler will also double-up in this team as the wicketkeeper. It is harsh on both of them that they won't feature in the final of the tournament. Babar is also the captain of the team.

T20 World Cup 2021 stats for Babar Azam and Jos Buttler

Babar Azam:

Matches: 6 | Innings: 6 | Not Outs: 1 | Runs: 303 | Highest: 70 | Average: 60.60 | Strike Rate: 126.25 | 100s/50s: 0/4 | 4s/6s: 28/5

Jos Buttler:

Matches: 6 | Innings: 6 | Not Outs: 3 | Runs: 269 | Highest: 101* | Average: 89.66| Strike Rate: 151.12 | 100s/50s: 1/1 | 4s/6s: 22/13

No.3

Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan)

Mohammad Rizwan (Image: Reuters)

Pakistan's wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan opens the innings for his side, but because the two opening slots are taken by Babar Azam and Jos Buttler, hence Mohammad Rizwan will bat at no.3 in this team. Like his skipper, Mohammad Rizwan too was in great touch in the World Cup as he scored three fifties and averaged more than 70.

T20 World Cup 2021 stats for Mohammad Rizwan:

Matches: 6 | Innings: 6 | Not Outs: 2 | Runs: 281 | Highest: 79* | Average: 70.25 | Strike Rate: 127.72 | 100s/50s: 0/3 | 4s/6s: 23/12

Middle-order

Asif Ali (Pakistan) and Shimron Hetmyer (West Indies)

Asif Ali and Shimron Hetmyer Asif Ali and Shimron Hetmyer

Asif Ali proved that he is a destructive finisher as he smashed four sixes in the penultimate over in Pakistan's successful chase against Afghanistan. Against New Zealand Ali had hammered three sixes in the closing stages to bail Pakistan out of trouble and steer the team home. It is the tournament's loss that Ali could play only two knocks of substance.

Defending champions West Indies were knocked out of the tournament in the group stages and most of the players flopped. But one batter who shone was Shimron Hetmyer. The left-handed opener scored a fighting 81* against Australia, although in a losing cause.

Both Ali and Hetmyer provide much-needed brute force essential in the death overs. The two batters can also be used as floaters.

T20 World Cup 2021 stats for Asif Ali and Shimron Hetmyer:

Asif Ali:

Matches: 6 | Innings: 4 | Not Outs: 3 | Runs: 57 | Highest: 27* | Average: 57.00 | Strike Rate: 237.50 | 4s/6s: 1/7

Shimron Hetmyer:

Matches: 5 | Innings: 5 | Not Outs: 1 | Runs: 127 | Highest: 81* | Average: 31.75 | Strike Rate: 127.00 | 4s/6s: 13/4

The All-rounders

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) and David Wiese (Namibia)

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan and David Wiese merit their places in the team as the two all-rounders. Shakib was enjoying another fine ICC tournament before an injury brought his tournament to a premature end. Also, it is a matter of shame that Bangladesh had a disappointing tournament as the team lost all their Super 12 matches. But Shakib did impress whenever he either bowled or batted.

David Wiese did everything he could to make the World Cup a memorable one for Namibia. The 36-year-old was instrumental in Namibia's win over Ireland, which was Namibia's first win over a Full Member nation. Outside that performance, Wiese scored an unbeaten fifty against the Netherlands and a fighting 43* against Pakistan.

T20 World Cup 2021 stats for Shakib Al Hasan and David Wiese:

Shakib Al Hasan:

Matches: 6 |Overs Bowled: 22 | Runs conceded: 123| Wickets: 11 | Best bowling performance: 4/9 | Bowling Average: 11.18| Economy: 5.59 | Bowling strike rate: 12.0 | Runs scored: 131 | Highest score: 46 | Batting Average: 21.83 | Batting Strike Rate: 109.16 | 4s/6s: 10/3

David Wiese:

Matches: 8 | Overs Bowled: 28 | Runs conceded: 208 | Wickets: 6 | Best bowling performance: 2/22 | Bowling Average: 34.66| Economy: 7.42 | Bowling strike rate: 28.0 | Runs scored: 227 | Highest score: 66* | Batting Average: 45.40 | Batting Strike Rate: 127.52 | 50s: 1 | 4s/6s: 13/11

The spinners

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) and Adam Zampa (Australia)

Wanindu Hasaranga and Adam Zampa (Image: Reuters)

Leg spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and Adam Zampa were the leading wicket-takers of the tournament. Hasaranga finished his tournament with 16 wickets and was involved in a hat-trick. At the time of writing, Zampa has already picked 12 wickets and has the tournament's only five-for thus far. Both the spinners bowled miserly keeping their economy under 6. Hasaranga is also a handy batter lower down the order as was evident from his knocks of 71 against Ireland and 34 versus England.

T20 World Cup 2021 stats for Wanindu Hasaranga and Adam Zampa:

Wanindu Hasaranga:

Matches: 6 | Innings: 8 | Overs Bowled: 30 | Maidens: 0 | Runs conceded: 156 | Wickets: 16 | Best bowling performance: 3/9 | Average: 9.75 | Strike Rate: 11.2 | Economy: 5.20 |

Adam Zampa:

Matches: 6 | Innings: 6 | Overs Bowled: 23 | Maidens: 0 | Runs conceded: 131 | Wickets: 12 | Best bowling performance: 5/19 | Average: 10.91 | Strike Rate: 11.5 | Economy: 5.69

The pacers

Trent Boult (New Zealand) and Josh Hazlewood (Australia)

Trent Boult and Josh Hazlewood (Image: Reuters)

New Zealand's Trent Boult and Australia's Josh Hazlewood deserve their spots and round up the team.

Trent Boult is the tournament's top wicket-taking pacer. At the time of writing, Boult has claimed 11 wickets and bowled at an economy of just 6.54. Josh Hazlewood picked 8 wickets. Hazlewood was impressive against West Indies, which was a must-win game for Australia. Hazlewood picked 4 wickets in that crucial match. Moreover, Hazlewood also bowled a rare maiden of the World Cup.

A left-arm pacer and a right-arm fast bowler would perfectly complement each other.

T20 World Cup 2021 stats for Tent Boult and Josh Hazlewood:

Trent Boult:

Matches: 6 | Innings: 6 | Overs Bowled: 23.4 | Maidens: 0 | Runs conceded: 155 | Wickets: 11 | Best bowling performance: 3/17 | Average: 14.09 | Strike Rate: 12.90 | Economy: 6.54

Josh Hazlewood:

Matches: 6 | Innings: 6 | Overs Bowled: 20.0 | Maidens: 1 | Runs conceded: 159 | Wickets: 8 | Best bowling performance: 4/39 | Average: 19.87 | Strike Rate: 15.00 | Economy: 7.95

T20 World Cup 2021 Team of the tournament:

Babar Azam (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Mohammad Rizwan, Asif Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Shakib Al Hasan, David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa