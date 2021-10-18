ICC T20 World Cup 2021: 5 shocking wins in history of the tournament

The first leg of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 got off to a thrilling start and as unexpected as this format can be, fans got to witness a shocking upset on the first day of the tournament. Scotland, who are ranked 14th in the T20I rankings, stunned hot favourites Bangladesh in a first round Group B fixture.

Bangladesh, who occupy the sixth spot in world T20 rankings, managed to reduce Scotland to 53/6 in the first innings. At the time, it was clear that the Asian side would go on register an easy win. But Scottish all-rounder Chris Greaves had other ideas.

Batting in at number 7, Greaves hammered 45 runs off 28 balls. With assistance from Mark Watt, who scored 22 off 17, Scotland improved their score from a disastrous 53/6 to a healthy 140/9 in 20 overs.

Buoyed by Greaves and Watt's show with the bat, Scotland bowlers then joined the party as they stopped Bangladesh's chase to just 134/7 in 20 overs, clinching the match by 6 runs. It was a night to remember for Greaves as he contributed with the ball too picking the wickets of Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim, the two most experienced batters in Bangladesh's batting order. Justifiably, Greaves walked away with the Player of the Match award.

The win shall go down in the history of ICC Men's T20 World Cup as one of the biggest shocks of the tournament. And here's recalling some other unexpected wins from the previous editions of the tournament.

1. Zimbabwe beat Australia by 5 wickets, ICC World Twenty20 (2007)

Zimbabwe's Elton Chigumbura and Brendan Taylor (R) celebrate after they defeated Australia in their ICC World Twenty20 cricket match in Cape Town on September 12, 2007 (Image: Reuters) Zimbabwe's Elton Chigumbura and Brendan Taylor (R) celebrate after they defeated Australia in their ICC World Twenty20 cricket match in Cape Town on September 12, 2007 (Image: Reuters)

Zimbabwe shocked pre-tournament favourites Australia in a Group B match of the 2007 T20 World Cup. Australian skipper Ricky Ponting won the toss and opted to bat. But the Aussies managed only a score of 138/9 in 20 overs thanks to the bowling efforts of Elton Chigumbura and Gary Brent. Chigumbura bowled a fine spell of 3-0-20-3 and was supported by Brent who finished with the figures of 2/19.

Zimbabwe's chase was off to a shaky start as they were reduced to 55/3. But wicketkeeper batter Brendon Taylor was determined to not give up. Taylor kickstarted Zimbabwe's fightback and scored an unbeaten 60 from 45 deliveries. He got good support from Hamilton Masakadza who scored a steady 27 off 28 balls. The chase got thrilling and the match stretched all the way down to the last over with Zimbabwe needing 11 runs from the last 6 balls of the match. Taylor took his team home on the penultimate ball of the match as Zimbabwe completed a remarkable win. Taylor was adjudged the Player of the Match.

2. The Netherlands beat England by 4 wickets, ICC World Twenty20 2009

Netherlands' Tom De Grooth (R) bats on his way to 49 watched by England's James Foster in the ICC World Twenty20 cricket group match at Lord's Cricket Ground in London (Image: Reuters) Netherlands' Tom De Grooth (R) bats on his way to 49 watched by England's James Foster in the ICC World Twenty20 cricket group match at Lord's Cricket Ground in London (Image: Reuters)

The 2009 ICC World Twenty20 could not have asked for a better endorsement for the thrills and spills of T20 cricket, which fans got to witness in the tournament opener between The Netherlands and England staged at Lord's.

In a gripping match that lasted its full quota of 40 overs, Netherlands pulled off a giant-killing act as they beat hosts England by 4 wickets. England batted first and posted a competitive 162/5 in 20 overs thanks to the exploits of opener Ravi Bopara (46 from 34) and Luke Wright (71 from 49).

The Netherlands' chase did not begin as expected with the team losing 3 wickets with just 66 on the scoreboard. But the middle-order was in no mood to relent.

Tom de Grooth played the innings of his life as he scored 49 from just 30 deliveries. He was well supported by Peter Borren and all-rounder Ryan ten Doeschate. Borren notched a spirited 30 in just 25 balls, while ten Doeschate's cameo forced the match into the last over with the Netherlands needing 7 runs. It was ten Doeschate and Edgar Schiferli who managed to scrapped off the remaining runs as The Netherlands completed a spectacular come from behind win.

3. Australia beat Pakistan by 3 wickets, Semi-Final ICC World Twenty20 2010

Australia's Michael Hussey is lifted by Mitchell Johnson as Pakistan's Salman Butt looks on after Australia defeated Pakistan after the second semi-final in the ICC World Twenty20 tournament at Beausejour Cricket Ground in Gros Islet May 14, 2010 (Image: Reuters) Australia's Michael Hussey is lifted by Mitchell Johnson as Pakistan's Salman Butt looks on after Australia defeated Pakistan after the second semi-final in the ICC World Twenty20 tournament at Beausejour Cricket Ground in Gros Islet May 14, 2010 (Image: Reuters)

The second semi-final of the 2010 ICC World Twenty20 pitched Australia against Pakistan. Considering the rich cricket traditions of the two nations and the world-class talent on show on either side for this match, this was not a 'David killing Goliath ' affair. But recalling what transpired during the closing stages of the match, still sends shivers down the spines and is thrillingly remembered by cricket aficionados as a shock of gigantic proportions.

Pakistan batted first and posted a huge total of 191/6 thanks to fifties from Kamran Akmal and brother Umar Akmal. Australia struggled in the chase as they were 136/5 at the end of 16 overs, needing 56 runs from 24 remaining deliveries. Batting in the middle were Michael Hussey ( 15 off 10 ) and Cameroon White (42 off 29).

White was dismissed in the next over, and Saeed Ajmal clean bowled Steven Smith on the first delivery of the 18th over. At this stage, Australia's score read 144/7 with the team needing another 48 runs from 17 deliveries. This is when Australia's or more precisely Hussey's never-say-die spirit kicked in.

With help of few hits from Mitchell Johnson, Hussey took the chase down to the last over with Australia still 18 runs adrift. The target still looked beyond Australia's reach as Ajmal was called to bowl the decisive over. Johnson worked the first ball of the last over for a single and gave Hussey the strike. Hussey then took Ajmal for cleaners as the sequence next four balls read 6, 6, 4, 6.

The last six meant that Australia reached 197 with a ball to spare. Australia had stolen an unbelievable win from the jaws of defeat.

4. The Netherlands beat England by 45 runs, ICC World T20 2014

The Netherlands' Mudassar Bukhari (Representational Image: Reuters) The Netherlands' Mudassar Bukhari (Representational Image: Reuters)

The Netherlands beat England for the second time in the T20 World Cup to script yet another shocking win. Only this time, the win was more comprehensive. Batting first Dutch huffed and puffed their way to a defendable 133/5 thanks to contributions from Stephan Myburgh (39 off 31) and Wesley Barresi (48 off 45).

English pacer Stuart Broad was chiefly responsible for the Netherlands' struggle as he picked 3/24 from his 4 overs. England's batting boasted of power hitters like Alex Hales, Michael Lumb, Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler and Ravi Bopara.

But the strong batting line-up was made to look meek as Mudassar Bukhari and Logan van Beek wreaked havoc. Bukhari accounted for the wickets of Hales, Lumb and Broad, while van Beek was equally menacing and sent back Buttler, Bopara and Chris Jordan. Such was England's dramatic collapse that the team was skited out on just 88, handing the Netherlands a thumping 45-run win.

5. Afghanistan beat West Indies by 6 runs, ICC World T20 2016

Najibullah Zadran of Afghanistan plays a shot against West Indies during a 2016 World T20 Match (Image: AP) Najibullah Zadran of Afghanistan plays a shot against West Indies during a 2016 World T20 Match (Image: AP)

People remember that the West Indies won the 2016 T20 World Cup, but what is forgotten is that the eventual champions lost to Afghanistan in a low-scoring thriller in a Super 10 match. The two teams entered the fixture with contrasting sets of fortunes. Afghanistan had lost all their previous Group 1 matches while West Indies were unbeaten. Afghanistan batted first and were labouring at 56/5. Then out of nowhere Najibullah Zadran batting at number 6 and scored a breezy 48 off 40 taking the Afghans to 123/7 from their quota of 20 overs.

It was then the 'turn' of the bowlers to deliver and they did it in style. Spinners Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan picked two wickets each. Nabi picked the wickets of Dwayne Bravo and Carlos Brathwaite, while Khan was responsible for the wickets of Marlon Samuels and Denesh Ramdin. Amir Hamza, Hamid Hassan and Gulbadin Nabi picked a wicket each as West Indies were bowled out for just 117 giving Afghanistan a narrow, but memorable six-run win.