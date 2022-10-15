By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The 16 captains will all be vying to lead their countries to World Cup glory as the tournament kicks off with the qualifying stage from October 16 in Australia.

On the eve of the T20 World Cup qualifying stage opener, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on October 15 released a picture with all 16 captains in one frame, taken during the ‘Captains’ Day’ event in Melbourne. The captains all met together for the first time to interact with the media and also share a few warm words with their counterparts.

The Captains’ Day event marks the start of the eighth edition of the T20 World Cup, this time being organised in Australia, where the host country will also be defending the title they won last year.

Post the event, the captains grouped together for a casual ‘selfie’ moment with Australian skipper Aaron Finch taking over as cameraman.

The festivities then continued as the captains gathered to wish Pakistan skipper Babar Azam a happy 28th birthday, with a warm cake-cutting ceremony.

Speaking at the media interaction, India captain Rohit Sharma reminisced on what the T20 World Cup means to him and how the format has evolved, especially after lifting the trophy in the tournament’s maiden final.

“It's been a long time, since 2007. When I was picked for the World Cup, I literally didn't go with any expectations. I just wanted to enjoy, that was my first-ever World Cup. I had no understanding what it is like to be part of the World Cup until we won it.

"From there, till now, it's been a long journey. The game has evolved so much. You can see the difference in how it is played now compared to what it was in 2007."

"140-150 was a good score back then. Now, teams try to reach there in 14-15 overs. Teams take risk without worrying about the result now. That's something our team is also trying to do."

India open their campaign with a blockbuster match-up against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super 12 stage on October 23.

Speaking of the highly-anticipated encounter, Pakistan captain Babar Azam said, “Whenever you play against India, it is always a high-intensity game. Fans also wait for this match, we enjoy the contest on the field. We try to play good cricket and we look to give our best.”